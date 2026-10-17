CJI Surya Kant urges NLSIU graduates to uphold ethics, defend justice and constitutional values

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday urged graduating students of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, to uphold professional ethics, defend liberty and remain committed to justice and constitutional values as they embark on their legal careers.

ANI | Updated: 17-10-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 17:01 IST
CJI Surya Kant urges NLSIU graduates to uphold ethics, defend justice and constitutional values
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday urged graduating students of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, to uphold professional ethics, defend liberty and remain committed to justice and constitutional values as they embark on their legal careers. Addressing the University’s 34th convocation as its Chancellor, CJI Kant said the legal profession was “not for the faint of heart” and demanded not only mastery of statutes and precedents but also the courage to defend what is just and the humility to listen to voices that often go unheard.

“This intellectual independence also calls for fairness: hearing before judging, distinguishing a person from a position and disagreeing without denying another person’s dignity,” he said. Emphasising that legal education went beyond textbooks, the CJI said law schools exposed students to diverse perspectives and taught them to engage with differing beliefs and interpretations.

CJI said that intellectual independence must be accompanied by fairness, including hearing others before judging them, distinguishing a person from their position and disagreeing without undermining their dignity. He cautioned graduates against compromising their integrity for convenience, urging them to remain guided by the values instilled in them during their time at the institution.

Describing legal education as an experience that goes beyond textbooks, the CJI said law schools exposed students to diverse perspectives and taught them to engage with differing beliefs and interpretations. “As you leave this campus, you step not only into a profession but into a calling—to be guardians of autonomy and servants of the people,” he said, adding that the legal profession offered the satisfaction of righting wrongs, defending liberty and upholding the Constitution.

CJI Kant also paid tribute to Urvashi Krishnatra, an NLSIU LLB graduate who is no longer alive, saying she should have been present to receive her degree and celebrate the milestone with her classmates. He extended his condolences to her family and friends. He acknowledged the contributions of parents, faculty and staff in shaping the graduates’ achievements and urged the students to make meaningful contributions to society through their professional endeavours. (ANI)

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