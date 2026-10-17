Zelenskiy asked neighbours to let grain cargoes through, Hungary PM Magyar says
Ukrainian President President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked neighbours Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary to allow the transit of Ukrainian grain cargoes due to a Black Sea blockade, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Saturday.
Magyar, who agreed with Zelenskiy to reset Ukraine-Hungary ties at a bilateral meeting on Friday, said he would have no objections to the measure if the Ukrainian grain cargoes only passed through Hungary, private broadcaster RTL reported.