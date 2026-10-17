Zelenskiy asked neighbours to let grain cargoes through, Hungary PM Magyar says

​Ukrainian ​President President ‌Volodymyr Zelenskiy has ​asked neighbours Poland, Romania, ‌Slovakia and Hungary to allow the transit of Ukrainian grain ‌cargoes due to ‌a Black Sea blockade, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar ⁠said ​on ⁠Saturday.

Magyar, who agreed with Zelenskiy ⁠to reset Ukraine-Hungary ties at ​a bilateral meeting on Friday, ⁠said he would have ⁠no objections ​to the measure if the Ukrainian ⁠grain cargoes only passed through ⁠Hungary, ⁠private broadcaster RTL reported.