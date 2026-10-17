"Before 2017, riots had become our fate": Yogi Adityanath slams SP, highlights peaceful Navratri celebrations

Launching a blistering attack on the Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday dubbed the party a "Saifai Syndicate," saying that prior to 2017, "turmoil, conflict, and riots had become our fate." Contrasting the state's past law-and-order track record with the present, the Chief Minister asserted that while previous regimes pushed Uttar Pradesh into chaos and an identity crisis, the state is now witnessing grand, peaceful celebrations of Sharadiya Navratri and Ramlilas without "even the slightest sign of trouble."

Drawing a contrast between the law and order situation prior to 2017 and under the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) administration, CM Yogi stated that festivals across the state are now being celebrated in an atmosphere of peace and devotion. Addressing an event in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "...The Samajwadi Party—this 'Saifai Syndicate.' This syndicate would sabotage job opportunities and create an identity crisis."

Highlighting the current festive atmosphere across Uttar Pradesh during Sharadiya Navratri, the Chief Minister pointed out that events are taking place smoothly without any disturbances. "Today, you are participating in the celebrations of Sharadiya Navratri. Goddess Durga is being worshipped everywhere, rituals are being performed, and Ramlilas are being staged.

"Thousands of people are taking part in these events, and there isn't even the slightest sign of trouble—the atmosphere is one of pure celebration," he said. Targeting the previous SP regime over frequent communal unrest and poor law enforcement, CM Yogi added, "Before 2017, instead of celebrations, there was only chaos. Turmoil, conflict, and riots had become our fate."

The Chief Minister has consistently maintained that strict policing and a zero-tolerance policy towards crime have transformed Uttar Pradesh into a riot-free state since the BJP took office in 2017. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recalled key moments in India's political and constitutional history, including the imposition of the Emergency in 1975 and the abrogation of Article 370, while addressing the fifth convocation ceremony of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University in Lucknow.

Addressing the graduating students, he recalled the Emergency imposed in 1975 and highlighted the dissent expressed by former Supreme Court Justice Hans Raj Khanna, saying the period taught the country the difference between the rule of law and the rule by law. "This is the same Uttar Pradesh whose High Court annulled the election of the person sitting on India's most powerful seat on June 12. Exactly 13 days later, in retaliation, Emergency was imposed in the country... At that time, Supreme Court Justice Hansraj Khanna had alone expressed dissent, and he had to pay the price for it. But history does not go to waste. Just recently, you must have seen that in 2017, the Supreme Court deemed that very single dissent to be correct. 1975 taught the country the difference between the rule of law and the rule by law. This is the lesson of 1975 for the country," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)