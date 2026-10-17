Kolkata Pandal stampede: Amit Shah speaks to CM Adhikari, expresses grief; postpones scheduled programmes in Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he will postpone all his scheduled programmes in West Bengal meant for Sunday (October 18) in view of the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata.

ANI | Updated: 17-10-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 23:04 IST
Kolkata Pandal stampede: Amit Shah speaks to CM Adhikari, expresses grief; postpones scheduled programmes in Bengal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he will postpone all his scheduled programmes in West Bengal meant for Sunday (October 18) in view of the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. The Home Minister spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in this regard. He also extended condolences over the casualties in the incident.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "I have just received the extremely distressing news of multiple casualties after the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari about this matter. I pray for the peace of the souls of those who have lost their lives in this tragic accident and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. The administration is making arrangements for the best possible medical treatment for the injured.I am postponing all my scheduled programs in West Bengal tomorrow to visit the injured in the hospital. I pray to Ma Durga that all the injured individuals recover swiftly." West Bengal Governor RN Ravi also extended condolences to the bereaved families.

"I am deeply heartbroken by the tragic stampede incident at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, resulting in the loss of many precious lives. In this hour of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured," Lok Bhavan wrote on X. West Bengal Minister Nisith Pramanik also expressed grief over the stampede incident.

"Deeply saddened by the pandal collapse in Chorbagan. My thoughts are with those injured and their families during this difficult time. Our government is working tirelessly to ensure prompt medical care, immediate relief and every possible support for those affected. We stand firmly beside every affected family. Praying for the speedy recovery of all those injured," he said. Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over the incident, praying for a speedy recovery for those injured.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time," she said on X. Kolkata police, in a statment said that a stampede incident took place at the exit gate of Sarada Park (Chor Bagan) Puja Pandal (Girish Park PS area) due to "heavy rush" of pandal hoppers during rain on Saturday at around 19.40 hrs. (ANI)

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