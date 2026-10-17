Tennis-Injured Swiatek goes down fighting in Wuhan Open semi-final 

A left-leg injury derailed Iga Swiatek as she went down fighting to Polish compatriot and childhood friend Maja Chwalinska 7-5 6-1 in the Wuhan Open semi-finals on Saturday.

French Open runner-up ‌Chwalinska, who was Swiatek's junior doubles partner, will face Sonay Kartal in the final after the Briton beat Jelena Ostapenko 7-6(9) 7-6(5) in the first semi-final. Swiatek was 5-3 ahead in the first set but fellow 25-year-old Chwalinska saved two set points and took a 6-5 lead before the six-time ‌Grand Slam winner had to take a medical timeout.

After receiving treatment, Swiatek continued the match with a bandaged left thigh, but found ‌it difficult to put pressure on her leg and struggled to chase returns across the court. She completed the match and the two players, who have known each other since they were 10, shared a quiet handshake after their first competitive clash in 10 years.

Swiatek's physio Maciej Ryszczuk posted on X: "I told her three times to stop the match ⁠because it ​was a risk to her health. "She ⁠made the decision herself to carry on playing, and since she’s made that decision, I’ll support her as best I can."

An emotional Chwalinska said she could not believe ⁠she had won. "She is a great champion, living legend, she won everything. So it was a great honour for me to share the court with her today," ​Chwalinska said about Swiatek.

With Swiatek losing, world number six Elina Svitolina secured her place in the WTA Finals, becoming the seventh ⁠player to qualify for next month's year-ending championship, with only one spot still up for grabs. KARTAL BEATS ERROR-PRONE OSTAPENKO

Former French Open champion Ostapenko was left ruing her mistakes as she ⁠squandered ​4-1 leads in both sets to lose to Kartal, who is ranked 136 places below the Latvian. Ostapenko was undone by her 41 unforced errors, including two straight double faults while serving for the first set. She hit the ground with her racket, frustrated with wayward and ⁠netted returns, as Kartal stayed calm to reach her second final on the tour.

"At times she is unplayable and sometimes you just have ⁠to ride the wave. Mentally, I ⁠think this is one of the best performances I've had in my career," said the 24-year-old Kartal, who returned in September after a six-month absence due to a back injury. Both Kartal and Chwalinska will play ‌their first WTA 1000 ‌final when they face each other on Sunday.