SEM court orders CJP's Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka's release from judicial custody

The development came after the Delhi High Court heard a petition filed by the two activists challenging the SEM court's order extending their judicial custody till October 21. The petitioners subsequently withdrew their plea, with the High Court clarifying that it had not expressed any opinion on the merits of the case.

ANI | Updated: 21-10-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 18:55 IST
SEM court orders CJP's Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka's release from judicial custody
CJP activists Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das (Photo/X@AjinkyaCJP). Image Credit: ANI
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The Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Court on Wednesday ordered the release of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. They were first arrested on October 13 and were subsequently sent to judicial custody, initially for five days, which was later extended by two days. The development came after the Delhi High Court heard a petition filed by the two activists challenging the SEM court's order extending their judicial custody till October 21. The petitioners subsequently withdrew their plea, with the High Court clarifying that it had not expressed any opinion on the merits of the case.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had a light-hearted exchange during the hearing of a plea by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, when the court asked about their ages and remarked that they were not part of Generation Z. During the hearing, Justice Subramonium Prasad asked advocate Abhik Chimni, appearing for the petitioners, about their ages. Chimni told the court that Saurav Das was 27 and Ashutosh Ranka was 32.

“Then you are not Gen Z. What is Gen Z?” the court asked. After being informed that people born after 1997 are considered Gen Z, the court reiterated, “Then you are not Gen Z.”

The exchange took place while the court was hearing the petitioners’ challenge to a Special Executive Magistrate’s order extending their judicial custody till October 21. Justice Subramonium Prasad also questioned the petitioners’ decision to approach the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution when an alternative remedy of revision could be available against the impugned order.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, along with advocate Ashish Dixit, appeared for the Delhi Police, while Chimni represented Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and the other petitioners. The petitioners subsequently withdrew their plea. The High Court clarified that it had not expressed any opinion on the merits of the case. (ANI)

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