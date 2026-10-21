Premier League stars shine among 2026 Ballon d’Or nominees

Premier League players have made their mark among the nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, with Opta statistics highlighting standout performances across the 2025/26 season. Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes recorded 22 assists in the Premier League during the 2025/26 campaign, setting a new competition record. He also created 142 chances in the league, the most of any player across Europe’s big-five leagues, according to Opta 2025/26 season.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland reached 100 Premier League goals in December 2025, achieving the milestone in just 111 appearances. He scored 38 goals in 52 appearances for City across all competitions during the 2025/26 season. Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães kept 17 clean sheets in the Premier League during the campaign, more than any other defender in the competition. He recorded 24 clean sheets across all competitions for the Gunners.

His Arsenal teammate William Saliba completed 67 passes per 90 minutes in the Premier League, the highest rate among Arsenal players during the season. Arsenal also won 71% of the matches in which he featured, compared with 57% of games without him. Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice contributed five goals and nine assists across all competitions in the 2025/26 season. He created 96 chances, the most by any English player across Europe’s big-five leagues in all competitions.

The nominees also include Rodri, whose 2025/26 season statistics reflect his time at Manchester City, and Marc Cucurella, whose campaign included performances for Chelsea. Their inclusion highlights the contributions of players with Premier League connections among this year’s nominees. The statistics showcase the range of performances recognised among the nominees, from Fernandes’ record-breaking creativity and Haaland’s goalscoring milestones to the defensive consistency of Arsenal’s back line and Rice’s influence in midfield. (ANI)