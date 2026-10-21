A woman who has accused Russell Brand of raping her at ​his home said she told him he had treated her ​like an animal when he later messaged her, ‌the British ​actor and comedian's trial heard on Wednesday.

Brand, once one of Britain's most high-profile broadcasters and the former husband of US singer Katy Perry, is on trial accused of three counts of rape, three ‌of sexual assault and one of indecent assault against six women between 1999 and 2009. The 51-year-old denies the allegations, and told police after his arrest that he had never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity and the accusers might have re-imagined events.

The final complainant in the case, who alleges that ‌Brand had anally raped her after she had willingly gone to his house for consensual sex, said that about six months after the ‌alleged incident, she happened to see the comedian at the Edinburgh Festival where she was working. WOMAN SAYS SHE FELT 'REALLY DEGRADED'

In a police interview played to the court, she said he had then sent her a text message, to which she had replied, questioning why he was messaging her. "Because you are dirty and I want to push you even ⁠further," she quoted ​him as texting back.

She told police ⁠she had responded to Brand that he had pushed her far enough and "treated her like an animal". His immediate response was "I'm sorry", she said. The exchange had left her feeling "really ⁠degraded" and "like a piece of meat", she said in the interview.

On Tuesday the court heard the woman had agreed to take part in a sexual ​encounter with Brand and another woman in the comedian's dressing room after attending one of his gigs and about a week later ⁠had gone to his home to have consensual sex. Brand's lawyer Ian Winter put it to the woman, who had described herself as a massive fan of Brand, that she ⁠had ​agreed to having anal sex with the comedian. He suggested she went along with his request as she was "young, impressionable and obsessed" with him.

"I did not agree to do that," she said repeatedly. "I did not consent to that". She has said he had ignored her pleas to stop. Afterwards, ⁠she said Brand had looked horrified and that she thought he was going to apologise, but instead he said to her, "you need to ⁠clear up the mess" and ⁠then watched television, took a phone call and left the room.

Brand's lawyer Winter argued that after the alleged incident, Brand's behaviour was not that of someone who had just raped someone, because she had consented to it. The ‌woman is the ‌last of the complainants to give evidence and the trial continues.