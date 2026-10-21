Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary attends shradh ceremony of Harish Dwivedi's mother 

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday attended the shraddh ceremony of the mother of BJP National General Secretary Harish Dwivedi in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district. 

ANI | Updated: 21-10-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 19:18 IST
Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary attends shradh ceremony of Harish Dwivedi's mother 
Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary (Photo/X/@samrat4bjp) . Image Credit: ANI
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Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday attended the shraddh ceremony of the mother of BJP National General Secretary Harish Dwivedi in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district. According to the Bihar CMO, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the late Yashoda Devi and prayed for the peace of the departed soul at Dwivedi's residence.

In a post on X, the Bihar CM said, "On reaching Teliayot (Basti) for the shraddha ceremony of the revered mother of BJP National General Secretary and Bihar in-charge Shri @HarishD_BJP ji, the late Smt. Yashoda Devi ji, floral tributes were offered and prayers were made for the peace of the departed soul." Bihar BJP State Organisation General Secretary Bhikhu Bhai Dalsania and Bihar BJP State President Sanjay Sarawagi were present during the ceremony.

Earlier, BJP National General Secretary and Bihar in-charge Harish Dwivedi's mother, Yashoda Devi, passed away at the age of 83 in UP's Basti district. Her last rites were performed on the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya, which was attended by family members, local leaders, and political figures. Following the incident, the BJP leader expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for offering his condolences over the demise of his mother.

In a post on X, Dwivedi said that the Prime Minister's words of sensitivity and solace gave him strength to process the grief. "I have received the condolence message sent by the country's illustrious Prime Minister, the honorable Shri Narendra Modi Ji, on the passing of my mother. In this difficult time, his words of sensitivity, warmth, and solace have deeply moved me and also provided me with strength. In this hour of grief, heartfelt gratitude and respectful thanks for the affectionate condolence message from the honorable Prime Minister Ji," said Dwivedi. (ANI)

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