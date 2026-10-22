Two detained after youth stabbed, policeman injured in Dussehra clash in MP's Jabalpur

A youth sustained stab injuries and a police sub-inspector was hurt during a clash between two groups during a Dussehra idol immersion procession in Jabalpur in the early hours of Thursday, police said. Two suspects, including a habitual offender, have been detained in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the altercation occurred around 5:00 AM near Tripuri Chowk under the Garha police station jurisdiction, where the immersion procession was nearing its conclusion. Speaking to ANI, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Garha, Ashish Jain, said that Sub-Inspector Sanjay Gurjar alerted the force after violence broke out between two rival factions.

"At around 5:00 AM near Tripuri Chowk, the idol immersion event was in its final stages. Sub-Inspector Sanjay Gurjar reported that two groups were clashing. Upon reaching the spot, we found that a youth, identified as Anurag Mande, had been stabbed. He was immediately taken to the police station and subsequently shifted to the hospital for medical treatment," CSP Ashish Jain said. The police official further stated that Sub-Inspector Gurjar sustained a facial injury while intervening to rescue the victim and control the mob.

"While saving the victim, Sub-Inspector Sanjay Gurjar sustained a scratch and injury to his face. The public had surrounded the assailants, leading to a minor scuffle. We will examine all aspects, and if the sub-inspector wishes, a separate complaint will also be lodged from his side," the CSP added. The main accused has been identified as Akash Kosta, who was taken into custody along with his associate.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that the stabbing stemmed from an old personal enmity that had persisted for the past few months. Akash Kosta is a habitual offender and has around four cases registered against him under the Arms Act and assault charges across Garha and Sanjeevani Nagar police stations," the officer stated. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway. (ANI)