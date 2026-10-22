Delhi records 214 clean-air days; BS-VI vehicle entry restrictions from November 1: Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the government is taking concrete action to control all major sources of pollution. According to a press release, Delhi has recorded 214 clean-air days so far this year, the highest in the past decade, excluding the COVID-19 period.

Sirsa said that around 30 agencies are working under an 11-point pollution control plan in line with the guidelines of NITI Aayog and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). Along with pollution control, the government is focusing on traffic management, dust control, monitoring industrial emissions and increasing green cover. Environment Minister made it clear that the rules relating to Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) will be strictly enforced to control vehicular pollution in Delhi. Appealing to vehicle owners, he said, “Please do not come to Delhi without a valid PUC certificate. Action may be taken against your vehicle, and you may also have to pay a fine.”

He said all fuel stations in Delhi have been directed to ensure compliance with the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Campaign. Under this, fuel will not be provided to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate. Sirsa said that vehicles are being monitored at Delhi’s borders. Special attention is also being given to vehicles entering Delhi through the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways. The objective is to take action against polluting vehicles as per the rules and improve Delhi’s air quality.

As part of the government’s announced action plan, restrictions are provided for the entry of vehicles coming from outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards, with effect from November 1, 2026. Exemptions will apply to specified categories of vehicles and essential services as permitted under the applicable rules, the release stated. He further said that round-the-clock monitoring is being carried out through the Integrated Command and Control Centre (I-CCC) to strengthen pollution control and ensure effective resolution of citizens’ complaints. Monitoring vehicles deployed across wards, along with technology-based systems, are being used to keep track of pollution-related activities.

The Minister said that the number of monitoring teams has been increased to ensure timely action on complaints received through the 311 app. Complaints relating to the burning of garbage or leaves in the open, violations of dust-control norms and other polluting activities will be addressed through the concerned agencies. The Delhi Government is strengthening technology-based monitoring and enforcement to control major sources of pollution. Anti-smog guns have been installed at identified large construction sites, while mist spray units have been deployed at various pollution hotspots.

Sirsa said that 608 anti-smog guns have been installed at 283 construction sites across Delhi. Anti-smog guns have also been installed at around 200 high-rise buildings. In addition, 103 mechanical road sweepers have been deployed on Delhi’s roads. Premises covering an area of more than 3,000 square metres are required to provide anti-smog guns and mist systems as per the prescribed norms, the release said.

The government’s action plan also includes a proposed ban on outdoor construction and demolition activities from November 1 to 31 January, restrictions on open burning of waste, an increase in parking charges to discourage the use of private vehicles, and work-from-home arrangements for 50 per cent of employees in offices. These measures will be implemented in accordance with the applicable orders and prescribed guidelines. The Environment Minister said that extensive efforts are also being made to increase Delhi’s green cover. Against the target of 70 lakh saplings, a total of 78 lakh saplings have been planted.

Sirsa urged citizens to keep their PUC certificates valid, prefer public transport and carpooling over private vehicles, avoid burning waste in the open, and report pollution-related violations to the concerned agencies. (ANI)