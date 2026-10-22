Japanese investors' foreign bond selling hits fifth week, longest streak since 2022
Japanese investors sold foreign bonds for a fifth straight week through October 17, their longest selling streak since November 2022, but the pace slowed as US Treasury yields eased from 24-1/2-year highs. They sold a net 161.6 billion yen ($1.02 billion) of foreign long-term bonds, the smallest amount of the streak, alongside 156.9 billion yen of short-term bills, Japan’s Ministry of Finance data showed.
The latest sales brought their cumulative net disposals of foreign long-term bonds over the five weeks to about 3.43 trillion yen, taking year-to-date net sales of long-term bonds to 5.18 trillion yen, the largest for the comparable period since 2022. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield, which reached a 24-1/2-year high of 5.3645% earlier this month, has since retreated by roughly 27 basis points.
Meanwhile, the 10-year French government bond yield climbed to a 24-year high of 5.022% on Wednesday amid concerns over widespread protests in France. Domestic banks have led this year’s selling, while life insurers have signalled plans to maintain or increase their domestic bond purchases in the second half of the fiscal year.
In overseas equity markets, Japanese investors made net purchases of 128.3 billion yen in foreign stocks, marking their fifth weekly net buying in the past six weeks. Meanwhile, foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese long-term bonds for a third consecutive week, purchasing a net 1.45 trillion yen during the week. However, they sold 2.24 trillion yen of short-term bills, the largest weekly disposal in three weeks.
In Japanese equity markets, foreign investors were modest net sellers of 66.5 billion yen, following massive net purchases of 3.55 trillion yen in the previous week. ($1 = 157.9100 yen)