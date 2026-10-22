Karnataka Biofuel Board explores tech tie-up with China for green energy push

During the meeting, Chairman Sudheendra briefed the Chinese Ambassador on Karnataka's vast potential, production capabilities, and adoption of eco-friendly green technologies and sustainable energy sources.

ANI | Updated: 22-10-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 23:23 IST
Karnataka Biofuel Board explores tech tie-up with China for green energy push
SE Sudheendra with Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihang (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 22 (ANI): In a move to boost Karnataka's green economy, SE Sudheendra, Chairman of the Karnataka State Biofuel Development Board (KSBDB), Government of Karnataka, held extensive discussions on cooperation and technological exchange in the biofuel and green technology sectors with HE Xu Feihang, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to India. The high-level meeting was held today at the VIP lounge of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

During the meeting, Chairman Sudheendra briefed the Chinese Ambassador on Karnataka's vast potential, production capabilities, and adoption of eco-friendly green technologies and sustainable energy sources. He expressed the state's keen interest in collaborating with China — a global leader in biofuel and renewable energy technology — for joint research and industrial setup. He specifically emphasised the need for global partnerships to boost the production of ethanol and biodiesel by utilising agricultural waste and biomass resources available in the state.

Responding positively, Ambassador Xu Feihang appreciated the forward-looking initiatives of the Government of Karnataka and noted the global priority for climate change mitigation and clean energy adoption. The Ambassador assured technical assistance, knowledge exchange, and cooperation on eco-friendly energy projects with the Karnataka Biofuel Board. Senior officials including Smt. Anuradha, Deputy Commissioner (Rural), Bengaluru, and other senior officials of the Board were present during the crucial diplomatic meeting.

The Board, in its official statement, said the dialogue marks a significant milestone in strengthening the state's pollution-free Green Economy and expanding its global clean energy partnerships. Notably, this meeting follows recent discussions held by the KSBDB Chairman with prominent organisations from Bulgaria and Japan, marking another major step forward in establishing Karnataka's presence in the global clean energy landscape. (ANI)

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