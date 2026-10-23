“Stop cheap rhetoric, focus on real issues”: CPI’s D Raja targets PM Modi over China policy

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for targeting opposition leaders instead of addressing issues facing the country, while expressing confidence that India and China could resolve their disputes through dialogue and diplomacy. Raja said India and China were continuing dialogue to resolve their differences and expressed confidence that the two countries could settle disputes through diplomacy, citing their experience and cooperation across multiple fields.

He urged the Prime Minister to focus on domestic and global challenges rather than engaging in political rhetoric against opposition parties, particularly Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Speaking to ANI, the CPI leader said, “Prime Minister Modi should realise he is Prime Minister of India. Instead of resorting to rhetoric—very cheap rhetoric—he must speak on real issues that the country is facing today, the world is facing today. But the Prime Minister tries to dig at opposition parties, particularly Mr Rahul Gandhi, and uses rhetoric- cheap rhetoric. He must stop. He is the Prime Minister of India; he must realise that.”

“These are the reports coming in the public domain. I understand the Government of India is aware of the problems. Already India and China are continuing a dialogue, and trying to resolve the problems through dialogue and through diplomacy. Let us wait, because both are neighbouring countries, and both have cooperation in multiple fields, and India-China economic cooperation is also increasing. And whatever the disputes which appear, both countries have that maturity, have their experience to sort out, resolve through dialogue,” he further said. His remarks came after Congress MP Jairam Ramesh accused the Centre of making concessions to China and remaining silent on border tensions, alleging that patrolling points had been lost in Arunachal Pradesh.

Ramesh said the Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) had praised the force's performance during recent face-offs with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Arunachal Pradesh, while alleging that the Prime Minister and his establishment had remained silent on the issue. The Congress leader also raised concerns over China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh and the construction of a 60,000-MW dam, which he said threatened India's ecological and water security.

In a post on X, Ramesh wrote, “While the self-styled Vishwaguru’s calibrated concessions to China continue, the DG, ITBP, has lauded—and rightly so—its performance in recent face-offs with the PLA in Arunachal Pradesh, on which there has been a deafening silence from the PM and his establishment." (ANI)