“Not heard anything from PM, Home Minister”: Congress' Jebi Mather questions Centre's silence on China face-offs

She said the Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) had revealed that such incidents had been taking place since July, while praising the force for carrying out its duties.

ANI | Updated: 23-10-2026 11:23 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 11:23 IST
“Not heard anything from PM, Home Minister”: Congress' Jebi Mather questions Centre's silence on China face-offs
Congress MP Jebi Mather (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Congress MP Jebi Mather on Friday questioned the Centre's silence over reported face-offs between Indian and Chinese forces in Arunachal Pradesh, asking why the issue had not been addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah. She said the Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) had revealed that such incidents had been taking place since July, while praising the force for carrying out its duties.

Speaking to ANI, Mather said, "... The ITBP Director General has made a very strong revelation. He is appreciating the force that such attempts have been happening, and the force is doing its job.” “We appreciate ITBP, but the fact is he is saying this has been happening since July, which means we are in October and now it took for the nation to know about this when an ITBP Director General revealed it. We have not heard anything about this from our Prime Minister. We have not heard anything about this from our Home Minister,” she further said.

This comes after Congress MP Jairam Ramesh earlier in the day accused the Centre of making concessions to China and remaining silent on border tensions, alleging that India had lost patrolling points in Arunachal Pradesh. Ramesh said the Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) had praised the force's performance during recent face-offs with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Arunachal Pradesh, while alleging that the Prime Minister and his establishment had remained silent on the issue.

The Congress leader also raised concerns over China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh and the construction of a 60,000-MW dam, which he said threatened India's ecological and water security. In a post on X, Ramesh wrote, “While the self-styled Vishwaguru’s calibrated concessions to China continue, the DG, ITBP, has lauded—and rightly so—its performance in recent face-offs with the PLA in Arunachal Pradesh, on which there has been a deafening silence from the PM and his establishment." (ANI)

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