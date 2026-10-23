Food processing and rice industry vital for 'Viksit Bharat 2047': Chirag Paswan

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Friday highlighted the importance of the food processing sector and rice industry in achieving the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', emphasising the need to strengthen export relations through Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with various countries. Speaking on the sidelines of the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC), Paswan said the platform would provide an opportunity for stakeholders to exchange ideas and strengthen India's position in the global food market.

He said, "When the PM talks about 'Viksit Bharat 2047, the Food Processing sector and the rice vertical are going to be very important. With FTAs with various countries, the whole idea is to have stronger export relations. A platform like this gives an opportunity to all stakeholders to exchange ideas. A platform like this is much needed. We're taking care of our hunger needs; we can take care of the hunger needs of various other countries — for this, FTAs are important." Congratulating the organisers of the conference, the Union Minister said food processing and rice would play an important role in expanding India's export potential, particularly as the country enters into trade agreements with various nations.

“I think the sector of food processing and the vertical of rice is going to be very important. This is much needed, so I really congratulate the whole team of BIRC and the Federation for this initiative. Various countries are opening up spaces for us. We are having trade agreements with one after the other under the leadership of my Prime Minister with various other countries, also FTAs, Free Trade Agreements,” he said. Paswan said India had the potential to become a global food basket and stressed that trade agreements were important for building stronger export relations and meeting the food requirements of other countries.

“The whole idea is to have a stronger export relation with various countries, and because India has that kind of potential and is the reason why my Prime Minister envisions India to be a global food basket, you know, where, taking care of our hunger needs, we can take care of the hunger needs of various other countries. For that, I think these trade agreements are needed. We are one of the strong players in that, and as I said, one of the largest populations in our country is associated with agriculture and the various verticals under this sector, including the sector of food processing, which for the longest time was ignored, and I do understand the reason because there was a point in time when we were a food-deficit nation,” he added. Paswan made the remarks at the BIRC 2026, which opened at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday.

The three-day event, organised by the Indian Rice Exporters' Federation (IREF), brings together Indian rice exporters and international buyers to explore new markets, assess the global rice price outlook for 2027 and identify opportunities to improve returns across the industry. The conference has recorded 32,467 registrations, including 4,856 buyers from 153 countries. Its programme includes 65 speakers, nine knowledge sessions and 2,038 business-to-business meetings scheduled through its digital platform.

Paswan said platforms such as the conference were important for the food processing and rice sectors, as they brought industry participants together to identify areas for improvement and support growth. He said stronger trade relationships, food processing, and value addition could help India expand the global reach of its food products. (ANI)