Gujarat: National Unity Rally featuring 150 motorcycles flagged off in Surat under anti-drug campaign

A National Unity Rally comprising 150 motorcycles was flagged off in Surat on Monday as part of an anti-drug campaign, with participants from different states joining the initiative to mark National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas).

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2026 10:05 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 10:05 IST
Gujarat: National Unity Rally featuring 150 motorcycles flagged off in Surat under anti-drug campaign
National Unity Rally featuring 150 motorcycles (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A National Unity Rally comprising 150 motorcycles was flagged off in Surat on Monday as part of an anti-drug campaign, with participants from different states joining the initiative to mark National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas). Surat SP Rajesh Gadiya highlighted the participation of representatives from different states and the welcome extended to them by local groups, including NCC cadets, college students, industrial workers and village heads.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “A motorcycle rally has been organised from various states across India to mark National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas). Representatives from different sectors, hailing from all the states of South India, have arrived here today as part of this motorcycle rally. They were welcomed here by a group that included NCC cadets, college students, industrial workers, and the Sarpanchs (village heads) from the surrounding villages.” Emphasising the campaign's objective of discouraging substance abuse and encouraging youth participation in nation-building, Gadiya said the initiative aims to promote a drug-free India.

“The primary objective, highlighted here on the campus of Sanskar Vidyalaya, is to promote a 'drug-free India.' The campaign encourages the youth to join this cause, contribute to the nation's development, and steer clear of substance abuse,” he added. On Sunday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off a National Motorcycle Rally against drug abuse from the Secretariat complex in Gandhinagar, with more than 550 personnel and officers from various states, Union Territories and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) participating in the event as part of preparations for the National Unity Day parade on October 31 at Ekta Nagar.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, as part of the preparations for the National Unity Day parade scheduled to be held at Ekta Nagar on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of a united India, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday flagged off a grand National Motorcycle Rally from the Secretariat complex in Gandhinagar. Organised by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs under the theme “Fight Against Drugs”, the rally was ceremonially flagged off by the Chief Minister, who waved the green flag to send the participants on their journey towards the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar (Kevadia), amid great enthusiasm among security personnel. (ANI)

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