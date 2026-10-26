SC seeks ECI’s response on plea alleging deletion of 33% voters in Maha SIR; refuses to extend date for claims, objections

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to extend the date for filing of documents, including claims and objections for persons wanting to be included in the voter rolls in Maharashtra under the Election Commission’s (ECI) special intensive revision (SIR) exercise in the State. A bench of CJI Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana has, however, issued notice to the ECI seeking a response to a plea filed by petitioner Arun Anandagiri alleging that 33% of voters have been deleted from the voter rolls in the State under the ECI’s SIR exercise.

Senior Advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for the petitioner, informed the bench that around 3,500 redevelopment projects are underway in Bombay and Pune, with old housing colonies being demolished, leading to the relocation of thousands of people whose names are at risk of being deleted owing to missing addresses and other details. The senior counsel also sought a direction that a fresh form is needed to be brought in by the ECI for persons whose names have already been in the voter lists during earlier elections. “Asking existing voters to fill Form 6 is incorrect; Form 6 is meant for registration of new voters, not for voters who are already enrolled,” Datar submitted.

The counsel sought that a deadline for filing claims and objections to be inducted in the rolls, which is today, be extended so that people have more time to do the same and also sought that finalisation of the voter list be stayed until the Court hears the matter. The Court, however, refused to grant any extension today but assured the counsel that it will hear the case soon and if it seems to it that an extension is needed, it will issue directions accordingly.

“Don’t worry. You are a whistleblower. You have come to us. Don’t worry. We can always extend the date. If we find that there are people who are yet to file their documents, we will. We have been extending dates in earlier (SIR) matters also”, the CJI said. The Court will hear the case on November 5.

The Election Commission of India had earlier extended the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra, with the final publication of the full roll now scheduled for November 16, 2026. The deadline for filing claims and objections was extended from September 30 to October 12. The final roll was supposed to be published on November 4, but will now be published on November 12. The period for disposing of the claims and objections by electors is to continue till November 10. (ANI)