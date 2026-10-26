UP: Three dead in firing incident in Lucknow, accused arrested

Three people died after an individual opened fire in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. The police arrested the accused and recovered a pistol, Police Commissioner Tarun Gaba said.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 17:07 IST
UP: Three dead in firing incident in Lucknow, accused arrested
Lucknow Police Commissioner Tarun Gaba (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Three people died after an individual opened fire in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. The police arrested the accused and recovered a pistol, Police Commissioner Tarun Gaba said. According to police, the three victims succumbed to their injuries. Prima facie, the dispute arose of parking of a vehicle.

Police said that the accused had served as a navigation officer in the Merchant Navy. Commissioner Gaba told reporters in Lucknow, "A shooting incident occurred today, in which an individual opened fire on three people. The victims—Shiva Tiwari, Shivendra Tiwari, and Shrish Tiwari—sustained injuries and have since passed away. The accused has been arrested at the scene, and the pistol used in the incident has been recovered. We are currently taking further action based on information gathered from the victims' family and other individuals, as well as evidence collected by the forensic team.”

“Prima facie, it appears the dispute arose over the parking of a vehicle... According to the information received so far, the accused was employed in the Merchant Navy; however, it is also being suggested that he may have been dismissed from his position or had left the job. It has been reported that he served as a navigation officer in the Merchant Navy,” the police officer said. Further details in the case are awaited. (ANI)

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