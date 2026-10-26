Bihar student dies under suspicious circumstances in Kota, probe underway

The deceased, identified as Gautam Kumar, a resident of Darbhanga in Bihar, was staying in the Landmark area of Kota and was taking coaching classes at a coaching institute, Bhardwaj said. According to the police officer, Kumar was found unconscious in his room on the evening of October 24.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 17:11 IST
Bihar student dies under suspicious circumstances in Kota, probe underway
Kota DSP Devesh Bhardwaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A coaching student from Bihar died in Kota, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Devesh Bhardwaj said on Monday. The boy was found unconscious in his hostel room, and as a result, police registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of death. The deceased, identified as Gautam Kumar, a resident of Darbhanga in Bihar, was staying in the Landmark area of Kota and was taking coaching classes at a coaching institute, Bhardwaj said. According to the police officer, Kumar was found unconscious in his room on the evening of October 24.

“The day before yesterday evening, he was found unconscious in his room. The hostel owner and his friends took him to the hospital,” Bhardwaj said, adding that the student remained under treatment but died on the afternoon of October 25. Following the incident, police shifted the body to the mortuary and initiated the necessary legal procedures.

“After receiving the information, we shifted the body to the mortuary and are conducting the post-mortem today,” the DSP said. Bhardwaj further said that a case had been registered and the police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the student’s death. “A case has been registered, and we are investigating the cause of death,” he said.  (ANI)

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