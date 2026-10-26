Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare observes Vigilance Awareness Week 2026 with Integrity Pledge

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) observed Vigilance Awareness Week 2026 with an Integrity Pledge-taking ceremony today at Kartavya Bhawan-1, New Delhi, reaffirming its commitment to probity, transparency, accountability and ethical conduct in public administration. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda, administered the Integrity Pledge in the presence of Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and AYUSH Ministry (Independent) Prataprao Jadhav and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, to senior officers of the Ministry. Other officers and officials of the Ministry participated in the ceremony virtually from their respective offices, according to the release.

Vigilance Awareness Week is observed annually during the week in which the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, falling on October 31, is commemorated. This year, the observance is being held from October 26 to November 1, 2026, on the theme "Probity for Prosperity". The theme underscores the significance of honesty, integrity and transparency as essential pillars of good governance and public trust in institutions. In keeping with the theme, the Vigilance Division of the Department of Health and Family Welfare is undertaking various activities under the Vigilance Awareness Campaign 2026 to strengthen vigilance awareness and promote ethical conduct among officers and staff of the Ministry and its subordinate offices, institutes and organisations. These initiatives seek to reinforce institutional accountability and foster a work environment guided by transparency, responsibility and adherence to established norms.

The Integrity Pledge reaffirmed the commitment of officers and officials to uphold the rule of law, maintain the highest standards of probity and transparency in the discharge of their duties. It further emphasised the importance of acting in the public interest, demonstrating integrity through personal conduct, and reporting any instances of corruption to the appropriate authorities. The pledge underscored the collective responsibility of the Government, citizens and the private sector in combating corruption. It called for sustained vigilance and adherence to the highest standards of honesty and integrity in all spheres of public life.

The observance reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to maintaining high standards of ethical conduct and accountability in the discharge of official responsibilities, in keeping with the principles of transparent, responsible and effective public administration. (ANI)