Prayag Utsav 2026 celebrates Prayagraj’s cultural, academic heritage at JNU; Over 450 participants attend

‘Prayag Utsav 2026’, organised as part of ‘Prayag-Delhi Sangam 2026’, was successfully held at the Convention Centre of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday, bringing together more than 450 participants from Delhi-NCR with cultural, educational, professional or personal connections to Prayagraj. According to the release, organised as an initiative of Shankh Initiatives, the festival celebrated the city’s rich cultural, literary, historical and academic heritage.

The event provided a common platform for people who were born in Prayagraj, studied or worked there, or developed a lasting association with the city to reconnect with their roots and reflect on its enduring contribution to India’s intellectual and cultural traditions. Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ attended the valedictory session as the Chief Guest. Emphasising Prayagraj’s distinctive cultural identity, he said that the city’s soil carries a unique sense of belonging that connects its people wherever they go.

He observed that while the Ganga and Yamuna are central to Prayagraj’s identity, the spiritual and intellectual significance associated with the Saraswati continues to live on in the memories, values and actions of people who have a connection with the city. He urged people to take pride in Prayagraj’s cultural heritage and carry its traditions forward. He also acknowledged the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath towards the preservation and promotion of India’s cultural heritage.

Appreciating Shankh Initiatives, he said that programmes such as Prayag Utsav help preserve collective memories, strengthen cultural bonds and bring people closer to their roots. Former Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh, who represented the Allahabad West constituency, attended the inaugural session as the Chief Guest. Appreciating the initiative, he described Prayag Utsav as an important effort to celebrate Prayagraj’s cultural identity and bring its rich heritage to the national capital. He commended Shankh Initiatives for creating a platform that connects the city’s literary, cultural and intellectual traditions with contemporary academic discourse.

He also highlighted the significance of hosting such an event at JNU, noting that initiatives of this nature encourage younger generations to remain connected with their roots and take pride in their cultural heritage. Professor Anand Shankar Singh, Principal of Iswar Saran Degree College and Patron of Prayag Utsav 2026, highlighted Prayagraj’s historical continuity, intellectual traditions and contribution to knowledge creation.

He emphasised that the city’s heritage is not merely a legacy of the past but a living tradition that continues to influence contemporary thought and future generations. Dr. Kritika Agrawal, Patron of Shankh Initiatives, highlighted the importance of creating platforms that bring together people from different generations, academic communities and professional backgrounds to celebrate Prayagraj’s cultural and intellectual legacy. Professor Murli Manohar Pathak, Vice-Chancellor of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University, also highlighted the significance of India’s knowledge traditions, cultural heritage and academic dialogue.

The festival featured two panel discussions on Prayagraj’s cultural identity, literary traditions, historical significance and academic contributions. Prominent speakers included Dr. Dhananjay Chopra, Dr. Mrityunjay Rao Parmar, Professor Madhu Rani Shukla, Shantanu Gupta, Raunak Gupta, Harshvardhan Tripathi, Shivendra Kumar Singh and Jitendra Mani Tripathi. Cultural performances featuring Kathak, folk music, a young poets’ gathering and musical presentations added to the vibrancy of the event. The discussions explored Prayagraj’s role as a centre of learning, literature, cultural exchange and intellectual engagement, while highlighting opportunities to carry its legacy forward in contemporary India.

The organising team, comprising Adv. Prateek Mishra, Er. Alok Kumar Singh, Dr. Siddhant Mishra, Ashutosh Upadhyay, Vijay Jaiswal, Dr. Kritika Agrawal, Professor Sapna Ratan Shah and Dr. Mrityunjay Rao Parmar, expressed gratitude to all guests, speakers, artists, collaborators and participants for their contribution to the successful events of the festival. Prayag Utsav 2026 sought to strengthen the cultural and social connections among people from Prayagraj living in Delhi-NCR, reaffirming that a city’s identity extends beyond geographical boundaries and continues to thrive through the memories, values and achievements of its people. (ANI)