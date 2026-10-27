MCD to procure 98,500 vials of anti-rabies vaccine

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has approved the procurement of 98,500 vials of anti-rabies vaccine to ensure timely treatment for victims of attacks by dogs, monkeys, cats and other animals. Keeping in view the requirements for the next two years, the Corporation has approved a plan to procure a total of 1.20 lakh vials.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2026 09:35 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 09:35 IST
MCD to procure 98,500 vials of anti-rabies vaccine
Satya Sharma, Chairperson, MCD Standing Committee (Photo: Office of the Chairperson, Standing Committee, Municipal Corporation of Delhi). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has approved the procurement of 98,500 vials of anti-rabies vaccine to ensure timely treatment for victims of attacks by dogs, monkeys, cats and other animals. Keeping in view the requirements for the next two years, the Corporation has approved a plan to procure a total of 1.20 lakh vials. According to an official release from the office of the Chairperson, Standing Committee, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), of the total 1.20 lakh vials, 21,500 were purchased in May 2026, while approval has now been granted for the procurement of the remaining 98,500 vials.

Chairperson, MCD Standing Committee, Satya Sharma, said that providing timely treatment to victims of animal attacks is a priority for the Corporation. Accordingly, adequate stocks of anti-rabies vaccines are being ensured at MCD hospitals and health centres so that people in need do not face difficulties due to a shortage of vaccines during treatment. She said that timely medical assistance is extremely important in cases of animal bites or attacks. Maintaining sufficient stocks of essential vaccines at healthcare institutions is crucial in such situations. With this objective, the MCD has assessed the requirements of its healthcare services and prepared a procurement plan to meet the vaccine requirements for the next two years.

The MCD provides treatment to victims of animal bites at four hospitals and 25 health centres. Taking into account the vaccine requirements of these healthcare institutions, the Corporation has estimated an average annual requirement of approximately 60,000 vials. Accordingly, it has decided to arrange a total of 1.20 lakh vials for a two-year period, a release said. To meet immediate requirements, 21,500 vials were purchased in May 2026. With approval now granted for the procurement of the remaining 98,500 vials, the Corporation has taken another step towards ensuring an uninterrupted supply of vaccines during the coming period. This will help maintain adequate stocks at MCD healthcare institutions in line with treatment requirements.

Satya Sharma said that the MCD is committed to ensuring that patients visiting its hospitals and health centres receive essential medical facilities on time. Adequate availability of anti-rabies vaccines is an important step in this direction. She added that the procurement plan has been prepared in accordance with the estimated requirements of healthcare institutions to ensure that people do not face unnecessary difficulties in accessing treatment. She further stated that the Corporation is committed to providing better healthcare facilities to citizens. Maintaining adequate stocks of vaccines will help ensure timely treatment for victims of animal attacks, a release added. (ANI)

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