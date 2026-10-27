4 re-arrested after 16 inmates escape Theni sub-jail in Tamil Nadu during combing operations

A massive manhunt is currently underway across southern India after a violent, coordinated prison break saw 16 undertrial inmates overpower guards and escape from the Theni sub-jail late Monday night. Authorities have launched an intensive multi-district combing operation, leading to the swift recapture of four escapees so far.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2026 09:37 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 09:37 IST
4 re-arrested after 16 inmates escape Theni sub-jail in Tamil Nadu during combing operations
Tamil Nadu: Four of 16 prisoners arrested after Theni sub-jailbreak (Photo: Inspector General of Police (IGP), South Zone, Vijayendra Bidari). Image Credit: ANI
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A massive manhunt is currently underway across southern India after a violent, coordinated prison break saw 16 undertrial inmates overpower guards and escape from the Theni sub-jail late Monday night. Authorities have launched an intensive multi-district combing operation, leading to the swift recapture of four escapees so far. In response to the security breach, Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Vijayendra Bidari announced the formation of 17 specialised tracking teams to hunt down the fleeing fugitives.

"Four of the 16 undertrial prisoners who escaped from the Theni sub-jail have been arrested during combing operations," IGP Bidari confirmed on Tuesday. The dramatic escape unfolded when jail staff responded to a distress call claiming a prisoner inside a shared cell was unwell. The moment guards opened the door, all 17 inmates inside launched a sudden attack, assaulting the personnel before fleeing the premises into the night.

Three prison personnel were injured during the melee. Grade II Police Constable Thangapandi suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to the Government Hospital at G Vilakku, while two other officers sustained minor injuries. Theni District Police has released the particulars of 16 escaped prisoners. They are Karuppasamy (alias) Mathan; Tharun Kumar; Rajkumar; Pandiselvam; Thiruppathi; Ponmuthuchelvan; Meenakshi Sundaram; and Sabarinathan.

The others are Rejin; Nisanth; Muthu Ilangovan; Karthik Raja; Prasanth (alias) Linga Prasath; Raja Sikkandar; Silambarasan; and Solai Mugilaeswaran. Police have appealed to the public to share any information on the prisoners with the Theni District Special Branch Office (9498101570) or the Theni District Police Control Room (9176104100).

Security has been escalated across neighbouring regions to prevent the remaining 13 inmates from fleeing further. Dindigul Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar confirmed that 16 strategic check posts have been established across the Dindigul district to intercept escapees. Mugshots and identification profiles of the fugitives have been dispatched to law enforcement teams in Madurai, Dindigul, and the neighbouring border district of Idukki in Kerala. Police forces have blanketed key transit routes, conducting thorough vehicle checks throughout the region.

A formal case has been registered, and a high-level investigation into the security lapse is actively underway as law enforcement agencies continue round-the-clock search efforts to apprehend the remaining fugitives. (ANI)

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