Maharashtra govt to transfer Rs 7,500 crore in advance drought relief to 1.5 crore farmers before Diwali

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed officials to deposit Rs 5,000 each as advance drought relief into the bank accounts of 1.5 crore farmers this week, with a total provision of Rs 7,500 crore for the disbursement. Fadnavis has also instructed officials to ensure that banks do not deduct any amount from the relief payments, allowing farmers to receive the full assistance.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting, according to sources. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the government would provide farmers with the benefits available following the declaration of drought, in addition to the immediate financial assistance of Rs 5,000.

"After a drought was declared, 12 kinds of benefits provided to them will certainly be provided to farmers, which they always get - fee waiver, arrangement for water, loan reorganisation, ease of loan recovery. But besides this, the Govt had also decided to provide them Rs 5000 as immediate help," Shinde said. He said a provision of Rs 7,500 crore had been made for the assistance and the money would be transferred directly to farmers' accounts.

"A provision of Rs 7500 Crores has been made; the money will be transferred to their accounts immediately. Farmers will get money before Diwali. We will not let farmers' Diwali turn dark," Shinde said. The announcement comes amid concerns over drought-like conditions in parts of the state and their potential impact on the farming community.

Earlier, while speaking to reporters in Wardha on Sunday, Fadnavis contrasted Maharashtra’s efforts with Karnataka’s drought relief measures, noting that while ₹5,000 cannot fully cover a farmer's losses, it offers immediate support and relief. For the first time, we have provided advance financial assistance to farmers in this manner. Never before have Maharashtra’s farmers received such assistance before December.

Earlier, farmers with small landholdings received barely Rs 1,000. Now, every eligible farmer will receive at least Rs 5,000, with the remaining compensation paid later. Karnataka has provided only Rs 2,500 despite facing severe drought. I understand farmers’ hardships, and Rs 5,000 cannot compensate for their losses, but it will offer some relief," Fadnavis said. (ANI)