PM Modi inaugurates Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 18:06 IST
PM Modi inaugurates Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/DD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. According to an official release, the three-day Conclave scheduled from 27 to 29 October will bring together leading scientists, researchers, academicians, policymakers, industry leaders, startups and international experts to deliberate on emerging technologies and India's science, technology and innovation priorities.

Deliberations will span 12 thematic areas, including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, advanced materials, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, climate and ocean sciences. Discussions will focus on research priorities, national capabilities and translating scientific advances into practical applications. The Conclave will also feature an extensive technology and innovation exhibition showcasing indigenous scientific achievements and emerging technologies. It will include around 150 deep-tech startup stalls, which will highlight technological developments and their potential applications across sectors.

The Conclave will also use thematic videos, technology demonstrations, documentaries, informational kiosks and augmented and virtual reality experiences to enhance engagement with scientific developments and their real-world applications. A new initiative, the Global Connect Networking Event, will bring together more than 300 invited participants from academia, research institutions and industry in India and abroad. It will provide a platform to explore international research partnerships, industry-academia collaboration and pathways for translating innovations from laboratories to markets.  (ANI)

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