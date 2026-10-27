Goa Shipyard launches Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel INS Srishti

Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), a premier Defence Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, marked another significant milestone in India’s indigenous defence shipbuilding journey with the launch of the Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV) INS Srishti (Yard 1283), built by GSL for the Indian Navy. The launch underscores GSL’s continuing contribution to strengthening the nation’s maritime capabilities through advanced, indigenously built naval platforms.

The vessel was ceremonially launched by Sandeepa Sahay at a ceremony held at Goa Shipyard Limited, Vaddem, Goa, on Tuesday. Vishvajit Sahay, Secretary (Defence Finance), graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Senior officials from the Indian Navy, Ministry of Defence and Goa Shipyard Limited were present at the ceremony. The launch of Yard 1283 represents an important step in the vessel’s journey towards operational service with the Indian Navy. Offshore Patrol Vessels play an important role in maritime surveillance, protection of offshore assets and the safeguarding of India’s maritime interests. The platform reflects the importance of sustained collaboration between the Indian Navy and India’s domestic shipbuilding industry.

Addressing the gathering, Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, Chairman & Managing Director, GSL, highlighted the shipyard’s commitment to delivering quality naval platforms and supporting the Indian Navy’s operational requirements. He noted that each milestone strengthens GSL’s role in the country’s defence manufacturing ecosystem and advances the national vision of self-reliance in defence production. The launch also reflects GSL’s focus on enhancing production capability, adopting efficient project execution practices and delivering complex vessels to demanding technical and quality standards. The shipyard continues to build on its expertise in designing, constructing and delivering a range of platforms for India’s maritime security forces.

The NGOPV programme aligns with the Government of India’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India by strengthening indigenous shipbuilding capabilities and creating opportunities for Indian industry. Through close coordination with the Indian Navy and its industry partners, GSL continues to contribute to a robust domestic defence industrial base and the development of advanced maritime platforms. With the launch of NGOPV Yard 1283, Goa Shipyard Limited reaffirms its commitment to nation-building, technological advancement and maritime excellence. The milestone highlights GSL’s continuing role as a strategic partner in India’s defence preparedness and its journey towards becoming a self-reliant maritime power. (ANI)