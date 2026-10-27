"India playing solid role in developing other nations": Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday emphasised that India is playing a very solid role not only in developing our country but also in developing other nations as required at the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum. Speaking to reporters, Naidu added that BRICS has become fruitful and highlighted the collective role of working on BRICS, which also focuses on manufacturing for India

He said, "I am very happy to participate in the BRICS lunch, which has been hosted by the Vice President. We have all seen; the country has seen how important BRICS is turning out to be for the development of developing nations and also the Global South. And India is playing a very solid role in not only developing India but also developing the other nations that are required... There are many interesting areas that we are collectively working on..." Hailing the leadership of PM Modi, he added that the global countries are looking to India to set up manufacturing here, strengthening our Atmanirbhar Bharat concept.

"All the BRICS countries participate and they have so much high regard for India today. Thanks to the leadership of our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India has grown tremendously not only in the eyes of as compared to India 20 years before, but as compared to other countries also. The respect other countries are showing for India is quite gratifying to see and we would have to we would have to develop on this in the future and collectively there are many interesting areas," Naidu added. He added, "We are collectively working on BRICS, which also focuses on manufacturing for India and I'm very proud to say that in aviation and aerospace also, we have increased the manufacturing ecosystem today. Thanks to the support we get from countries within BRICS, especially Brazil and Russia, they're all looking to India today to set up manufacturing here, strengthening our Atmanirbhar Bharat concept."

"So this BRICS has become very, very fruitful for us and likewise our honourable Vice President has also said that long live the BRICS friendship and the relationship that we are building. So we will continuously work towards it," he later added. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal termed the BRICS Parliamentary Forum as a good opportunity for India and the countries as it gets a chance to exchange how discussions take place in their parliaments and some success stories from the globe.

He said, "This is a very good opportunity for India, and the countries in BRICS get a chance to exchange how discussions take place in their parliaments and some success stories. India has done a lot of work in this direction over the years. So, India's good things, best practices, rules, and procedures get a chance to be understood by other countries. This is also a very good opportunity for them..." Further, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Raghav Chadha said that delegates from nearly 22 countries have gathered and discussed various topics.

"A truly remarkable BRICS parliamentary conference has been organized by the Parliament of India. It has played a very significant role.... Delegates from nearly 22 countries have gathered here. These delegates, including Speakers, Deputy Speakers, and Members of Parliament, represent the legislatures of their respective nations. Today, I had the opportunity to interact and engage with these delegates. We discussed various topics, such as their parliamentary procedures, how issues concerning the public are raised in their respective legislatures, and the processes involved in law-making..." he told reporters. Reacting to the BRICS Parliamentary Forum, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said, "This is one success after another on the international stage. It has been a successful event... it provides us with an opportunity to highlight our achievements. India has moved beyond merely following; it is now in a position to lead. India is fully prepared to host major events on the global stage."

Speaking on the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said, "It was a very successful event. Delegates from abroad participated. Through BRICS, the Prime Minister has projected India's image to the world, and India's contribution has been etched in history. Speakers of all the Legislative Assemblies from across the country were also invited; it was a great learning opportunity for us as well." Meanwhile, the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, which was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, concluded on Tuesday with the adoption of a Joint Declaration. The declaration formally reiterates member nations' dedication to the principles of the United Nations Charter, sovereign equality, mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs, and the peaceful settlement of international disputes. (ANI)