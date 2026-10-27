“It is a matter of great joy,” says CM Bhagwant Mann on Punjab hosting Asian Champions Trophy

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed joy over the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy in Jalandhar, saying India would aim to emerge victorious in the continental hockey tournament.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 18:31 IST
“It is a matter of great joy,” says CM Bhagwant Mann on Punjab hosting Asian Champions Trophy
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed joy over the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy in Jalandhar, saying India would aim to emerge victorious in the continental hockey tournament. Punjab is hosting the Asian Champions Trophy for the first time, welcoming six national teams for the ninth edition of the continental tournament.

India, Bangladesh, China, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea are competing for the title, with the league stage underway in Jalandhar from October 27 to November 2. The tournament will then move to Mohali, where the semi-finals and final will be held on November 4 and 5, respectively. Entry for spectators is free for all matches. Speaking to reporters, Mann said the participating teams were pleased with the hospitality, playing grounds and infrastructure provided by the Punjab government.

"The Asian Champions Trophy is underway in Jalandhar. It is a matter of great joy. This time, we aim for the nation to emerge victorious. The teams are very pleased with the hospitality, the grounds, and the overall infrastructure provided by the government. I have spoken with the teams and the officials from Hockey India; they are delighted, noting that they have never encountered a venue like this before," he said. Notably, India have won the Asian Champions Trophy five times - in 2011, 2016, 2018 (joint winners with Pakistan), 2023 and 2024. Their most recent triumph came in Hulunbuir, China, where Jugraj Singh scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 win over the hosts in the final.

India will now look to make it three consecutive titles, having also won the competition in Chennai in 2023 – when the men’s Asian Champions Trophy was held in India for the first time. Two league matches have been played on October 27 so far, with Japan defeating South Korea 3-2 and Malaysia edging past China 5-4. Hosts India are set to face off against Bangladesh later in the evening. (ANI)

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