Odisha Dy CM Pravati Parida flags off special train from Rayagada railway station for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida flagged off a special train from Rayagada railway station on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), emphasising the need to achieve a Naxal-free India and promote inclusive development in regions previously affected by Naxalism.

ANI | Updated: 28-10-2026 09:45 IST | Created: 28-10-2026 09:45 IST
Odisha Dy CM Pravati Parida flags off special train from Rayagada railway station for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas
Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida flagged off a special train from Rayagada railway station on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), emphasising the need to achieve a Naxal-free India and promote inclusive development in regions previously affected by Naxalism. Speaking about the objective of the Ekta Yatra and the commitment to national unity, Parida said, "We will take a pledge to focus on achieving a Naxal-free India and fostering inclusive development, ensuring that these regions—now free from the Naxalite menace—actively participate in the nation's progress. This Ekta Yatra will be a historic occasion; people from every district across India that has been liberated from Naxalism will gather with the Prime Minister to raise the slogan of a unified India and commit to a Naxal-free nation."

Meanwhile, this year marks the 151th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. India observes Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, also known as National Unity Day, annually on October 31 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and to honour his pivotal role in fostering national and political integration and unity in India.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs, and played a crucial role in the national integration process following independence in 1947. Tasked with unifying over 560 princely states, under the Indian Independence Act, rulers of the Princely States were given the option to decide whether they wanted to accede to India or Pakistan or neither.

Sardar Patel employed a combination of diplomatic negotiations, persuasion, and, where necessary, firm administrative measures to prevent balkanisation. Through the States Department he led, Sardar Patel successfully integrated these states by August 15, 1947, or shortly thereafter, ensuring the territorial integrity of modern India.He is recognised as the 'Iron Man' for his efforts and contributions to the nation. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Why More STEM Graduates Are Not Enough: OECD Calls for Major Education and Employment Reforms
Blog

Why More STEM Graduates Are Not Enough: OECD Calls for Major Education and E...

Global
2
Netanyahu's political survival on the line as Israel votes

Netanyahu's political survival on the line as Israel votes

Global
3
EXPLAINER-Israel election: What happens after polls close?

EXPLAINER-Israel election: What happens after polls close?

Global
4
Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted three Houthi missiles launched towards Eastern Region

Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted three Houthi missiles launched towar...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Global Poverty Crisis Deepens as World Bank Calls for Better Jobs and Stronger Economic Growth

Why More STEM Graduates Are Not Enough: OECD Calls for Major Education and Employment Reforms

Better Interview Answers, Same Confidence? What AI-Supported Career Training Found

Cleaner Economies, Higher Consumption: The Uneven Picture Behind Energy Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026