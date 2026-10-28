Global Poverty Crisis Deepens as World Bank Calls for Better Jobs and Stronger Economic Growth

The World Bank Group has warned that global efforts to eliminate poverty are losing momentum, with approximately 811 million people expected to survive on less than $3 a day in 2026. Its Poverty, Prosperity, and Planet Report 2026: Jobs at the Center of Poverty Eradication reveals that economic growth is failing to create enough productive employment opportunities for the world's poorest communities. The findings present an urgent challenge for governments, international development institutions and private businesses, highlighting the need for better-paying jobs, stronger social protection, improved productivity and climate-resilient development. The report argues that without coordinated economic reforms, hundreds of millions could remain trapped in poverty despite continued global economic expansion.

Global Poverty Is Stalling as Economic Divides Deepen

The report reveals that extreme poverty declined from 43% of the global population in 1990 to 11% in 2020. However, progress has largely stalled since 2019, raising concerns that the world is moving further away from its poverty reduction goals.

Nearly 3.7 billion people continue to live below the $8.30-a-day poverty threshold, demonstrating that economic insecurity extends far beyond those experiencing extreme poverty.

Poverty is also becoming increasingly concentrated. More than half of the world's extremely poor people live in just nine economies, while approximately 75% are concentrated in 20 countries.

The proportion of extremely poor people living in fragile and conflict-affected economies increased from 12% in 2010 to 57% in 2026. Sub-Saharan Africa faces particularly serious challenges because of rapid population growth, weak infrastructure and limited employment opportunities.

For governments, these findings highlight the importance of directing public investment toward disadvantaged regions, strengthening essential services and improving economic opportunities for vulnerable communities.

Better Jobs Could Lift Millions Out of Poverty

One of the report's most important findings is that poverty is not simply caused by unemployment. Many poor people already work but earn too little to meet their basic needs.

Employment rates among poor households declined in 88 of 138 economies examined between 2003 and 2024, reflecting persistent weaknesses in labor markets.

World Bank simulations suggest that increasing employment among poor households to 75% could reduce extreme poverty by approximately 20%. However, the report emphasizes that creating jobs must go hand in hand with improving wages and worker productivity.

Governments should prioritize agricultural modernization, manufacturing, vocational training and small-business development. Better transportation, reliable electricity and digital infrastructure could help businesses expand and create more productive employment.

Women face additional barriers because of unpaid care responsibilities, limited mobility and unequal access to economic opportunities. Expanding affordable childcare, financial services and workplace protections could improve their participation in the economy.

For private investors, sectors such as agribusiness, food processing, logistics and digital services offer opportunities to generate employment while strengthening domestic supply chains.

Inequality and Climate Shocks Threaten Economic Progress

The report warns that inequality continues to prevent millions from benefiting fully from economic growth.

Although the number of highly unequal economies declined from 70 in 2000 to 42 in 2024, approximately one-fifth of the world's population still lives in economies experiencing high inequality.

The Global Prosperity Gap, which measures how far people remain below a higher standard of living, declined from 10.5 in 1990 to 4.5 in 2026. However, improvements have slowed significantly.

Climate change is creating another major obstacle. Approximately 4.5 billion people face exposure to serious climate hazards, while 1.5 billion lack sufficient resources to withstand their consequences.

Global greenhouse gas emissions reached approximately 52.8 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2024, while tropical primary forest losses reached 6.7 million hectares.

Floods, droughts and extreme temperatures threaten agricultural production, infrastructure, employment and food security, increasing costs for consumers and businesses.

Importantly, the report estimates that eliminating extreme poverty in the poorest economies would increase global emissions by less than 5%, suggesting that poverty reduction and environmental protection can advance together.

Governments and Investors Must Rethink Development Priorities

The findings underline the need for closer cooperation between governments, international development partners and private-sector stakeholders.

Governments should focus on employment-generating investments, education, healthcare, rural infrastructure and stronger social protection systems. Economic success must be measured through improvements in household incomes and living standards, not GDP growth alone.

Multilateral development banks and international donors can support these priorities through affordable financing, technical assistance and investments that attract responsible private capital.

Businesses have opportunities in renewable energy, climate-resilient agriculture, affordable housing, transportation and digital connectivity. However, weak institutions, political instability and climate risks can discourage investment.

Development partners should therefore help reduce investment risks while ensuring that projects create jobs and deliver measurable benefits for poorer communities.

The report ultimately emphasizes that ending poverty requires more than economic expansion. It demands better jobs, higher productivity, fairer opportunities and stronger protection against economic and environmental shocks. For policymakers, development institutions and businesses, investing in inclusive employment and resilience will be essential to restoring progress toward global poverty reduction.