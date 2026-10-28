Why More STEM Graduates Are Not Enough: OECD Calls for Major Education and Employment Reforms

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), through its Directorate for Education and Skills and Higher Education Policy team, has warned that weaknesses in university education could threaten technological innovation, economic competitiveness and future employment opportunities. Its 2026 report, Policies for Developing Advanced STEM Skills in Higher Education, prepared with financial support from the European Union, reveals that increasing enrolment in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) is not enough to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals. The findings highlight a key challenge for governments, international development partners, and businesses: ensuring universities produce qualified graduates who can contribute to artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, scientific research, and sustainable economic growth.

Unequal STEM Opportunities Could Weaken Future Economic Growth

The OECD identifies five major challenges affecting STEM education: unequal access, student dropouts, limited opportunities for advanced studies, difficulties entering suitable jobs and insufficient lifelong learning opportunities.

Across OECD and European Union countries, about 28% of new entrants to university and other tertiary education choose core STEM programmes. However, participation differs significantly between countries. Germany leads with 38%, followed by Finland at 34% and Estonia at 33%, while Belgium and Poland record approximately 21%.

Gender inequality further limits the available workforce. Women account for only 31% of bachelor's students in core STEM programmes, compared with 39% at master's level and 40% at doctoral level. Their participation falls to 19% in short-cycle tertiary STEM programmes.

These differences have important implications for countries investing in artificial intelligence, semiconductor production, digital infrastructure and clean energy.

The OECD recommends expanding scholarships, improving career guidance and removing barriers that discourage women and disadvantaged students from entering technical fields.

For governments, widening participation could strengthen the future workforce, while businesses could benefit from access to a larger and more diverse pool of skilled professionals.

University Dropouts Are Reducing the Supply of Skilled Workers

The report warns that enrolling more students will deliver limited results unless universities also improve graduation rates.

Across OECD countries, approximately 68% of full-time STEM bachelor's students complete their programmes within three years beyond the expected duration. The corresponding figure is 63% across the European Union countries examined.

Differences between countries are substantial. Türkiye records an 84% completion rate, Canada 83%, and Chile only 49%.

These figures reveal weaknesses in higher education systems that can delay the entry of qualified professionals into the workforce and reduce the effectiveness of public education spending.

Financial difficulties, insufficient academic support, demanding introductory courses and limited mentoring can contribute to students abandoning their studies.

The OECD recommends stronger academic counselling, targeted financial assistance, flexible study arrangements and better teaching practices.

International development partners could support universities by financing teaching improvements, research facilities and student-support programmes.

For developing economies facing limited education budgets, improving completion rates may help generate better results from existing investments.

Artificial Intelligence Is Changing What Employers Need

Rapid technological advances are transforming the skills required across industries. Artificial intelligence, biotechnology, quantum technologies and advanced engineering increasingly demand professionals who combine scientific expertise with communication, problem-solving and interdisciplinary knowledge.

The OECD recommends updating university courses to reflect these changes while maintaining strong foundations in mathematics, engineering and science.

The report also identifies weaknesses in career preparation. Among 15-year-old students, 39% were uncertain about their future occupations. Although 76% had explored careers online, only 55% had consulted career advisers, 45% had participated in workplace visits or job shadowing, and 35% had undertaken internships.

These findings suggest that stronger connections between schools, universities and employers could help students make informed career choices.

Businesses can contribute by offering internships, practical training, research partnerships and opportunities to develop workplace skills.

However, the OECD cautions that recruitment difficulties do not always indicate a shortage of graduates. Low salaries, restrictive recruitment practices, geographical barriers and inadequate workplace training can also create hiring problems.

Companies therefore need to improve working conditions and invest in employee development rather than relying exclusively on universities to supply ready-trained workers.

Governments Must Build Stronger Education and Employment Systems

The OECD proposes eight areas for policy action, including improving access to STEM education, increasing graduation rates, supporting advanced research, modernising curricula, strengthening employment transitions and expanding lifelong learning.

For policymakers, the priority should be building coordinated education strategies rather than focusing only on enrolment numbers.

Governments need to connect university funding with teaching quality, student success, research opportunities and changing labour-market requirements.

International development partners can support these efforts through technical assistance, institutional partnerships, research infrastructure and programmes targeting disadvantaged students.

Private-sector stakeholders can strengthen innovation through university collaboration, applied research and professional training. However, these partnerships should protect academic independence and ensure that students benefit from fair access to opportunities.

The potential economic benefits extend beyond technology companies. Better STEM capabilities could support healthcare innovation, renewable energy, infrastructure development, industrial productivity and digital public services.

The report's central message is that producing more STEM graduates is not enough unless countries also improve education quality, reduce inequalities and ensure that advanced skills are effectively used in the economy.

For governments, development institutions and businesses, sustained investment in people, universities and workplace learning will be essential to building competitive and resilient economies.