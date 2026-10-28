PIL in Delhi HC seeks pre-release scrutiny of film ‘Suryaa’, interim stay on Nov 20 release

A public interest litigation has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking pre-release scrutiny of the upcoming film “SURYAA – Ant Se Aarambh Tak” over its alleged portrayal of corruption in the medical profession and depiction of violence against healthcare workers. The petition, filed on October 27 by Dr Nachiketa Bhatia, Vice President of the Legal Cell for All India Doctors, and Dr Dhruv Chauhan, National Spokesperson of the IMA Junior Doctors Network, also seeks an interim stay on the film’s theatrical release, scheduled for November 20.

The petition, titled Dr Nachiketa Bhatia & Anr vs Union of India & Ors, has been filed under Article 226 of the Constitution. The Union of India through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the film’s producer, MM Moviez, have been arrayed as respondents. According to the petitioners, the film’s official teaser and trailer allegedly present a generalised portrayal of corruption in the medical profession. They have objected to dialogues referring to patients being charged Rs. 5 lakh and subjected to 25 tests, as well as a line stating, “Doctors there don’t write prescriptions… they write commission on slips.”

The petitioners have also raised concerns over the promotional statements, “Inspired by unbelievable true events” and “Discover the shocking truth of our medical system”, contending that these could lend an appearance of factual authenticity to the film’s portrayal of the healthcare system. A key concern raised in the plea is the alleged depiction of physical violence against doctors, nursing staff and hospital employees as heroic or justified. The petitioners have claimed that such a portrayal could endanger healthcare workers and potentially affect emergency services and patient care.

The plea relies on a representation dated October 22 submitted by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting. It also refers to Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and Supreme Court judgments concerning film certification and freedom of expression, including KA Abbas, S Rangarajan, Bobby Art International and Prakash Jha Productions. The petitioners have clarified that they do not oppose legitimate criticism of the healthcare system or seek to protect medical practitioners from accountability. Their stated objective is to have the identified scenes and dialogues examined by the competent authorities in accordance with the law before the film’s public release.

Among other reliefs, the petition seeks a direction to the authorities to examine the disputed content and consider appropriate corrective measures, including modification or deletion of specific scenes and dialogues, if found to be in violation of applicable law. It also seeks disclosure of the film’s certification status and details of the action taken on the IMA’s representation.

In its interim application, the petitioners have sought an ad-interim ex parte stay on the film’s release, exhibition and public screening for a limited period, pending preliminary examination of the identified content. They have also sought directions for the Ministry and the CBFC to place the certification status and action taken on the IMA’s representation on record and examine the disputed scenes and dialogues expeditiously. (ANI)