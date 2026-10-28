Court grants time to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to file reply in appeal against his acquittal 

The Rouse Avenue court on August 3 acquitted former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan and then secretary Vinod Tomar of the sexual harrasment case. 

ANI | Updated: 28-10-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 28-10-2026 11:31 IST
Court grants time to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to file reply in appeal against his acquittal 
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Rouse Avenue court on Friday granted time to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to file a reply to the appeal against his acquittal. Women wrestlers have challenged the acquittal of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar in a sexual harassment case. The Rouse Avenue court on August 3 acquitted former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan and then secretary Vinod Tomar of the sexual harrasment case.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh took up the case and, after hearing submissions of defence counsel, listed the matter for hearing on October 28. Advocate Rajiv Mohan alongwith Rehan Khan and Rishabh Bhati appeared for Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar.

It was submitted that the copy of the appeal was received late. Therefore, time is required to file the reply. Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Manish Rawat appeared for the State. The court asked the APP to take instructions on whether the State is also filing a revision.

On September 28, the Rouse Avenue court issued notice to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar. The court had directed that the original affidavit and orders mentioning the names of the victims be kept in a sealed envelope. The court had also directed the appellant to file a copy of the petition with the names of the victims redacted.

The wrestlers have challenged the judgement of acquittal, arguing that it is unsustainable in law and is founded on a manifestly erroneous and selective appreciation of the evidence on record. The appeal has contended that the impugned order proceeds on conjectures and surmises, fails to apply binding and well-settled principles of law, and, in material part, rests its reasoning on “archaic and stereotypical assumptions” about the “expected” behaviour of victims of sexual assault and harassment, rather than on a fair, evidence-based assessment after taking into account the circumstances of the victims.

This case is linked to the FIR filed by women wrestlers during his tenure as Wrestler Federation of India (WFI) chief. Delhi Police had invoked sections 354, 354 D, 354 A, 506 (1) and 109 of the IPC.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar had acquitted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar. The Hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar were tried in a case connected with the allegations of sexual harrasment of women wrestlers in India and abroad by Singh when he was heading the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Women wrestlers had participated in a protest at Jantar Mantar. An FIR was lodged by Delhi Police on the basis of a complaint given by women wrestlers. Delhi police had filed a 1500 page charge sheet on June 15,  2023, after an investigation against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar. (ANI)

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