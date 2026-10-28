MP CM Mohan Yadav inspects blackbuck rescue operation in Shajapur, says over 1,236 rescued so far

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday morning visited Ranthbhawar village in Shajapur district to inspect the second phase of the rescue operation aimed at relocating blackbucks to safer habitats, stressing the government’s efforts to protect both wildlife and farmers’ crops. During the visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the operation and the arrangements made by the Forest Department and administrative officials. He also inspected the blackbuck rescue process being carried out using the Boma technique.

CM Yadav said that more than 1,236 blackbucks had been rescued so far and were being relocated to forests and protected areas, including Kuno National Park, Gandhi Sagar and the Rani Durgavati Tiger Reserve in the state. “The state is observing Kisan Kalyan Varsh (Farmers’ Welfare Year), and to protect our farmers’ crops from wild animals, particularly blackbucks and nilgai, the government has launched this initiative with the help of a special team from Africa. The process ensures that animals are safely captured and relocated without causing them injuries,” the CM said.

He added that the operation, launched last year, was the first of its kind in South Asia to use helicopter-assisted Boma techniques for rescuing blackbucks. “So far, I have been informed that around 1,236 blackbucks have been captured and relocated to forests and protected areas, including Kuno National Park in Sheopur, Gandhi Sagar and the Rani Durgavati Tiger Reserve. Our objective is to ensure the safety of wildlife as well as protect farmers’ crops. I am satisfied to have witnessed the entire rescue operation closely today,” the Chief Minister said.

Explaining the process, he said the operation involves guiding animals towards designated enclosures using helicopters and temporary screen barriers, followed by their careful transfer to trucks. Veterinary doctors and specialised equipment are deployed to ensure the animals' safety during the process. “I am happy that the success of this project will encourage several other states in the country, as well as other countries, to adopt this approach. I congratulate the Forest Department team for their efforts. Our commitment is to protect farmers’ fields under all circumstances while also ensuring the safety of wild animals, particularly deer, blackbucks and nilgai,” CM Yadav said.

He further highlighted that after completing the operation in Shajapur, the team would move to Ujjain district to undertake nilgai rescue operations. “The ongoing operation will continue here until October 31. After that, the team will move to Ujjain district to rescue nilgai. Further expansion of the initiative will be considered based on its success,” he added. (ANI)