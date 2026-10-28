Private Hospital performs advanced Endoscopic Migraine Surgery, offering relief to patient after 10 years of debilitating pain

A private hospital in Delhi has successfully performed advanced endoscopic migraine surgery on a patient who had been suffering from severe, chronic migraines for nearly a decade. The procedure was performed by Dr Swaroop Singh Gambhir, Senior Plastic Surgeon at the hospital, after the patient failed to achieve sustained relief through conventional medical treatments. Before surgery, the patient reportedly experienced 20–25 migraine episodes every month, significantly affecting daily activities and quality of life. Despite consulting specialists and undergoing multiple medical treatments over the years, the patient continued to experience debilitating headaches with inadequate relief.

Following a detailed clinical evaluation to assess the suitability of surgical intervention, the patient underwent endoscopic nerve decompression after the identification and confirmation of trigger points in the temporal and occipital regions. These areas were identified as relevant nerve trigger sites contributing to the patient's symptoms. Following the procedure, the patient reported approximately 50% relief in the intensity and duration of temporal headaches. The patient also reported no persistent pain in the back of the head. These early postoperative observations indicate an improvement in the patient's symptoms and a significant decrease in medication use and improvement in his quality of life

Migraine is a neurological condition that can cause severe, recurring headaches, often accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sound. In patients with frequent or chronic migraine, the condition can interfere with work, social interactions and everyday activities. In this case, the patient had endured a decade of recurring migraine episodes and had tried multiple medical treatments without achieving adequate, lasting relief. The persistent symptoms substantially affected the patient's quality of life, prompting further evaluation for alternative treatment options.

Endoscopic migraine surgery is a specialised procedure that may be considered for carefully selected patients whose symptoms are associated with identifiable peripheral nerve trigger sites. In certain cases, surrounding muscles or connective tissues may compress or irritate nerves in the forehead, temples, back of the head or other areas, potentially contributing to headache symptoms. The procedure involves using an endoscope, a thin instrument equipped with a camera, to visualise the relevant anatomical structures through small incisions. The surgeon then uses specialised instruments to release the tissues compressing the targeted nerves.

Unlike conventional open surgical approaches, endoscopic techniques can allow access to selected nerve sites through smaller incisions. The suitability of this intervention depends on individual clinical findings, and it is not recommended as a routine treatment for all migraine patients. Migraine surgery is not a first-line treatment. Appropriate patient selection is essential and may involve a detailed assessment of headache history, previous treatment response, physical examination and identification of potential peripheral nerve trigger sites.

In selected cases, diagnostic nerve blocks may also help determine whether a particular nerve contributes to the patient's symptoms. These assessments help the treating team evaluate whether surgical intervention may be appropriate after other treatment options have been explored. In the present case, the confirmed temporal and occipital trigger points guided the surgical approach, with nerve decompression performed to address the identified sites.

The patient's postoperative progress has shown an improvement in temporal headache intensity and duration, along with the absence of persistent pain in the back of the head, although heaviness remains. Continued postoperative monitoring will help assess the patient's recovery and the durability of symptom improvement. Commenting on the procedure, Dr Swaroop Singh Gambhir, Senior Plastic Surgeon at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, “Migraine surgery is a highly specialised procedure for patients with debilitating migraine attacks not relieved by any medication, with specific trigger points to improve their quality of life.”

The case highlights the role of specialised surgical evaluation in selected patients with persistent, treatment-resistant migraine symptoms. While endoscopic nerve decompression may offer relief to appropriately selected individuals, outcomes vary, and the procedure should not be considered a universal cure for migraine. (ANI)