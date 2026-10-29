"No longer a BJP stronghold": Congress' Abhijit Wanjari after Nagpur poll victory; calls for end to EVM-based elections

Wanjari said the outcome was significant, particularly as similar elections had been held in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and three constituencies in Maharashtra. He added that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had won all three Graduates' Constituency elections in Maharashtra.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2026 10:15 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 10:15 IST
"No longer a BJP stronghold": Congress' Abhijit Wanjari after Nagpur poll victory; calls for end to EVM-based elections
Congress leader Abhijit Wanjari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Congress leader Abhijit Wanjari, who won the Nagpur Division Graduates' Constituency election, said that his continued engagement with youth, students and scholars over the past six years contributed to his re-election, adding that the constituency was no longer a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stronghold but had become a Congress stronghold. Speaking to ANI after his victory, Wanjari said he had focused on addressing issues concerning graduates and maintaining regular contact with people through various programmes.

"Six years ago, when I was first elected from the Graduates' Constituency, much of the work that should have been done there remained incomplete. Graduates have a separate constituency, and I made a concerted effort to work in a manner befitting it. I maintained close contact with people and engaged with youth, students and scholars through various programmes. This proved beneficial in the constituency and during the election, ultimately leading to my re-election," he said. Wanjari said the outcome was significant, particularly as similar elections had been held in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and three constituencies in Maharashtra. He added that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had won all three Graduates' Constituency elections in Maharashtra.

"We are very pleased with this outcome. It is a testament to the work we have been doing for several years. It is no longer a BJP stronghold; it has become a Congress stronghold," he said. The Congress leader further said the election results indicated that young people in Maharashtra and across the country were reconnecting with the Congress. He attributed this trend, in part, to Rahul Gandhi's interactive programmes with students and efforts to bring people together and address their concerns.

Wanjari also raised concerns over the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs), referring to protests led by Rahul Gandhi over the issue. He said the demand to stop the practice of conducting elections through EVMs would gain further momentum. "Rahul-ji has consistently raised this issue and led several protests, arguing that elections conducted through EVMs in this country are, in some way, questionable. We demand that this practice be stopped, and this demand is now set to gain greater momentum. I firmly believe that the Election Commission will eventually have to take a decision on this," he said. (ANI)

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