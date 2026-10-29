'This Will Be One of the Best Museums in the World': Vivek Abrol’s Prediction About Bihar Museum Comes True

Renowned art collector Vivek Abrol is delighted to see Bihar Museum receive global recognition, especially because he had predicted its potential to become one of the best museums in the world during his visit.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2026 11:29 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 11:29 IST
'This Will Be One of the Best Museums in the World': Vivek Abrol’s Prediction About Bihar Museum Comes True
'This Will Be One of the Best Museums in the World': Vivek Abrol’s Prediction About Bihar Museum Comes True. Image Credit: ANI

PNN New Delhi [India], October 29: Renowned art collector Vivek Abrol is delighted to see Bihar Museum receive global recognition, especially because he had predicted its potential to become one of the best museums in the world during his visit.

Bihar Museum in Patna has secured the ninth position in the world and emerged as the highest-ranked museum in Asia in the 2026 global list. The achievement has brought international attention to the museum and its contribution to preserving India’s rich history and cultural heritage. Abrol had expressed confidence in the museum’s potential when he visited it earlier. With the latest recognition, that prediction has taken on a new significance. He is now celebrating the achievement and congratulating the museum on this proud moment.

Vivek Abrol said, “When I visited Bihar Museum, I could see its immense potential. I felt it had everything needed to become one of the finest museums in the world. Seeing it receive this recognition today makes me extremely happy. It is a proud moment for Bihar and for India.” Speaking about Mr. Anjani Kumar Singh, Director General of Bihar Museum, Abrol said, “Mr. Anjani Kumar Singh is the brain behind Bihar Museum. His vision and hard work have helped make it a world-class institution, and it is wonderful to see the museum receive this recognition.”

The recognition is a proud moment for Bihar as well as India. It also highlights how Indian museums can earn international appreciation through their collections, architecture and efforts to preserve the country’s cultural heritage. For Abrol, the achievement is particularly special because he had recognised the museum’s potential long before this global recognition came its way.

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