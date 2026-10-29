Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs to select subjects for review today for 2026-27 term

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, is scheduled to meet at 4:30 pm on Thursday (today) at Parliament House to consider the selection of subjects for examination by the committee during the 2026-27 term. According to the agenda, the committee will consider Memorandum No. 1 regarding the selection of subjects to be taken up for examination during the 2026-27 term.

The Shashi Tharoor-led Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs will decide which topics it should examine during the term. Earlier on August 4, the committee held a sitting to hear evidence from representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs on the subject of “India-Sri Lanka Relations and the way ahead”.

The meeting focused on examining the views and inputs of Ministry of External Affairs representatives on India-Sri Lanka relations and the future course of bilateral ties. Meanwhile, in July, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, headed by Shashi Tharoor, visited Jammu as part of its ongoing engagements in the Union Territory.

The committee, along with its members, held discussions with officials at the Regional Passport Office and also interacted with representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs deputed from Delhi during the visit. Addressing reporters then, Tharoor praised the role of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in safeguarding the country and said that every citizen should have the opportunity to witness their work in the border areas.

"What the BSF soldiers do for our country, keeping us safe, is truly commendable. I believe everyone should witness this firsthand. Every Indian citizen should take the opportunity to visit the border and see the work our soldiers are doing. It was a wonderful experience." He further stressed the need to strengthen tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and said the region should see normalcy and smooth functioning in all aspects. The committee was in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from June 22 to 25.

The study visit was aimed at enabling members of the Parliamentary panel to gain first-hand insights into strategic and security-related issues in the border regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, particularly in the context of India's relations with China and Pakistan. (ANI)