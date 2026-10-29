Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Baseball-Milwaukee brews first World Series title with triumph over Rays

The ​Milwaukee Brewers captured their first World Series title on Wednesday by ​defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 to wrap up the ‌Fall ​Classic in five games and end a 57-year championship drought. Milwaukee starter Jacob Misiorowski tossed 5-2/3 shutout innings, while timely hitting silenced the home crowd at Tropicana Field as the Brewers secured the crown in their first World Series appearance ‌in 44 years.

World Triathlon, HYROX partner in bid for hybrid racing recognition at Olympics

World Triathlon and fitness racing organiser HYROX said on Wednesday they have formed a partnership aimed at securing Olympic and Paralympic recognition for hybrid racing. The agreement recognises hybrid racing, which combines running with functional fitness exercises, as an official discipline under the World ‌Triathlon umbrella.

Soccer-MLS announces key 2027 'Sprint Season' matches ahead of calendar shift

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will kick off Major League Soccer's 2027 "Sprint Season" when they face Cincinnati on February ‌19, launching the league's transition to a traditional autumn-to-spring calendar. The standalone match at Nu Stadium in Miami will begin a truncated 14-game regular season and playoff tournament designed to bridge the gap as MLS shifts away from its traditional summer schedule to align with Europe's top leagues.

NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum's OT buzzer-beater lifts Celtics over Nets

Jayson Tatum made an elbow jumper as time expired in overtime to ⁠give the ​Boston Celtics a 125-124 victory over the visiting ⁠Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. Tatum scored a game-high 40 points and hit a career-high 18 free throws on 22 attempts. Paul George added 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Boston, ⁠which won its third game in a row.

NHL roundup: Oilers' Connor McDavid sets assist-streak record

Connor McDavid claimed another slot in the NHL record book and goaltender Tristan Jarry collected ​his first shutout of the season as the host Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 4-0 on Wednesday. McDavid set an NHL record by collecting ⁠at least one assist in a 13th consecutive game to start a season. He set up a pair of tallies.

Former Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy to produce 2028 Olympics ceremonies

Kathleen Kennedy, a veteran Hollywood producer ⁠and ​the former president of "Star Wars" film studio Lucasfilm, will lead production of the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics in Los Angeles, organizers said on Wednesday. Kennedy was named head of ceremonies and content for the Games, replacing Peter Rice, who recently took a job at Netflix.

Novak Djokovic nets important late-season ⁠win in Basel

Novak Djokovic rallied 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to get past France's Ugo Humber on Wednesday at the Swiss Indoors Basel in Switzerland. In doing so, ⁠he avoided falling further in the ⁠PIF ATP Live Race to Turin standings behind Rafael Jodar, who had also advanced to the second round in this same tournament. Djokovic, 11th in those standings 319 points behind Jodar, kept his bid to compete among the world's best alive ‌with the two-hour, 26-minute victory. ‌The former World No. 1 out of Serbia saved five of six break points ​and won 53% of all points (99-89).