High-level Doha Talks Put Trade, Jobs and Investment at Heart of LDCs’ Future

Representatives of least-developed countries (LDCs), international organisations and development partners met in Doha, Qatar, on 26 October to discuss how trade and investment can create jobs and support sustainable development. The high-level roundtable examined partnerships that help countries strengthen their economies, reach new markets and retain more value from domestic production. Its outcomes will inform preparations for the Midterm Review of the Doha Programme of Action for LDCs, scheduled for 25–27 March 2027 in Doha.

Held during the 2026 World Investment Forum, the roundtable brought participants together under the theme "Partnerships, Investment and Trade: Advancing Sustainable Development and Prosperity in LDCs". The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the Enhanced Integrated Framework (EIF) co-organised the event in collaboration with the United Nations Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States. UN Trade and Development supported the gathering, which connected LDC priorities with discussions on financing, trade and development cooperation.

WTO Deputy Director-General Johanna Hill said trade agreements deliver value when they translate into employment and economic opportunities for people. She highlighted the WTO's work through the EIF, which helps LDCs turn multilateral trade commitments into practical results. Hill called for predictable partnerships backed by investment and stronger production capabilities so that businesses can connect with regional and global markets.

Financing that supports growth without deepening debt

Participants called for affordable financing suited to LDCs' circumstances, stressing that development support should avoid increasing debt vulnerabilities. Predictable commitments covering several years were identified as essential for long-term investment, economic resilience and sustainable graduation from LDC status. The Gambia's Permanent Representative to Geneva and WTO LDC Coordinator Muhammadou M.O. Kah urged partners to deliver announced commitments and build partnerships that leave more economic value within recipient countries.

Skills, technology and opportunities for women and young people

Discussions highlighted skills development, technology transfer and greater domestic value addition as priorities for helping LDC economies benefit more fully from trade and investment. Participants stressed that partnerships should reflect national priorities, include women and young people in growth opportunities, and report results transparently with clear accountability. QFFD Director-General Fahad Hamad Al Sulaiti reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to supporting LDCs through partnerships and innovative development finance, linking that support to practical delivery of the Doha Programme of Action.

LDC priorities move towards the March 2027 review

Lesotho's Prime Minister Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane delivered the keynote address, with contributions from Djibouti's WTO Ambassador and EIF Executive Board Chair Kadra Ahmed Hassan, EIF Executive Director Aissatou Diallo, and ministers from Somalia, Niger, Zanzibar in Tanzania, Madagascar, Djibouti, the Comoros and Uganda. Qatar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Hend bint Abdulrahman Al Muftah, moderated the discussions and described the gathering as a step towards turning the programme's commitments into action in the city where it was launched. Diallo invited partners to work with the EIF Executive Secretariat ahead of the review, which will assess progress on commitments to LDCs and identify priorities for the coming years.