"Chandrababu focused on publicity over cyclone relief": YSRCP's Kannababu questions compensation delay

Former minister and YSRCP Regional Coordinator Kurasala Kannababu on Thursday accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led government of neglecting cyclone-affected farmers and families, alleging that it was focusing on reviews, photographs and videos instead of ensuring effective relief on the ground. Addressing the media at his camp office in Kakinada, Kannababu questioned why ministers had not been deployed to affected areas despite advance warnings about the cyclone. He also criticised the government's direction asking farmers to upload photographs of crop damage through an app.

Questioning the feasibility of the move, he asked how many farmers had the technical knowledge required to use the application and what the Agriculture and Revenue Department officials were doing if farmers themselves had to document the damage. Kannababu demanded that the government announce a clear deadline for disbursing cyclone compensation. He also called for enhanced assistance to paddy farmers in accordance with the Scale of Assistance revised under G.O. No. 5, dated November 14, 2023, during the YSRCP government's tenure.

He said the government had estimated crop damage across approximately 8.30 lakh acres, including 7.60 lakh acres of paddy, and questioned why compensation for paddy farmers was not being increased. The YSRCP leader also highlighted the measures implemented during the tenure of the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government between 2019 and 2024. He said crops were registered through Rythu Bharosa Kendras, free crop insurance was implemented, and insurance compensation ranging from Rs. 23,000 to Rs. 29,000 per acre was paid to farmers in the region.

He further claimed that input subsidies were provided before the next cropping season during the previous government and alleged that farmers were now being deprived of effective free crop insurance and timely input subsidies because the government had failed to pay its share of the insurance premium. Kannababu also demanded compensation for tenant farmers, fishermen who had lost their boats and nets, and aquaculture farmers whose ponds had been damaged or whose operations had been affected by power disruptions.

Calling for additional measures to support affected communities, he sought the establishment of medical camps in cyclone-hit areas and the disclosure of beneficiary lists and details of relief distributed. The YSRCP leader also called for the postponement of electoral processes in affected areas of Kakinada until field verification was completed and public objections were properly addressed.

He urged the government to stop what he described as "publicity stunts" and ensure that every affected family received fair compensation. (ANI)