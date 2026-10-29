Maharashtra FDA seizes spices worth Rs 19.69 crore ahead of Diwali

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Thursday said the department has seized 11,963 quintals of spices and spice-based products worth Rs 19.69 crore during inspections ahead of Diwali. He also announced details of the commission constituted to probe paper leaks and irregularities in Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) competitive examinations. Detailing the FDA's enforcement action ahead of the festive season, Mundhe said, "Ahead of Diwali, it was necessary to take action against raw materials available in the market. Inspections of raw materials are being conducted in the market, and action has already begun in view of Diwali."

He said the FDA conducted 1,057 inspections concerning spices, suspended the licences of 94 establishments and issued 557 improvement notices. "A total of 1,057 inspections were conducted concerning spices. Of these, the licences of 94 establishments were suspended. A total of 11,963 quintals of spices and spice-based products, worth Rs 19.69 crore, were seized. Additionally, 557 improvement notices have been issued," Mundhe said.

Highlighting the importance of food safety during the festive season, he said spices are used daily and are an essential ingredient in Diwali faral (festive snacks). "Spices are used daily and are also an essential ingredient in Diwali faral (festive snacks). The action has so far been carried out at warehouses and manufacturing units. Going forward, inspections will also be conducted at retail shops and other commercial establishments," he said.

Mundhe added that the department would intensify its enforcement drive as Diwali approaches. "With Diwali approaching, the pace of enforcement action will be increased. The incidents of illnesses tend to rise during the festive season. Expired food products and substandard food items are also among the contributing factors," he said.

In a separate announcement, Mundhe provided details of the commission set up to investigate paper leaks and irregularities in MPSC competitive examinations. He said the commission's office has been established in Room No. 201 at the FDA office in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), and that the inquiry proceedings would be conducted through public hearings.

"The entire inquiry proceedings will be conducted through public hearings. The Commission has announced its contact number, 022-20867677," Mundhe said. The commission has appealed to students, examination candidates, registered organisations and other concerned persons to submit their representations through affidavits by November 16.

Mundhe said the commission would investigate nine examinations and specified the documents applicants must submit. "The Commission will investigate a total of nine examinations. Applicants must attach valid identity proof and self-attested copies of supporting documents," he said.

The commission is headed by Justice Dilip Bhosale, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court. It comprises five members, with Mundhe serving as the Member Secretary. (ANI)