Govt bars import of medicines with less than one year of remaining shelf life

The Central Government has barred the import of medicines with less than one year of remaining shelf life, while allowing a separate provision for biological drugs and radiopharmaceuticals, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 19:32 IST
Govt bars import of medicines with less than one year of remaining shelf life
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Central Government has barred the import of medicines with less than one year of remaining shelf life, while allowing a separate provision for biological drugs and radiopharmaceuticals, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The new rule, notified under the Drugs (Thirteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026, amends Rule 31 of the Drugs Rules, 1945, and has come into effect from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette on October 28, 2026.

"The licensing authority shall not allow the import of any drug having less than one year residual shelf-life period as on the date of import," the ministry said in the Gazette notification. The amendment means that medicines covered by the general requirement must have at least one year of shelf life remaining when they are imported into India.

However, the government has provided a separate provision for biological drugs and radiopharmaceuticals, under which 60 per cent of the shelf life mentioned on the product label may be allowed. The notification states, "in case of biological drugs and Radiopharmaceuticals, Sixty percent of the labelled shelf-life may be allowed."

According to the ministry, the amendment was finalised after consultation with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board and consideration of public feedback on the draft rules. The government had earlier published the draft amendment on June 22, 2026, inviting objections and suggestions from affected stakeholders within 30 days of the Gazette copies being made available to the public.

"Objections and suggestions received from the public on the said draft rules have been considered by the Central Government," the notification stated. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence in focus

Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence ...

Peru
2
Healey seeks to steer UK through 'difficult moment' with low-key budget

Healey seeks to steer UK through 'difficult moment' with low-key budget

Global
3
US costs of Iran war rise to over $47 billion, according to Pentagon estimate

US costs of Iran war rise to over $47 billion, according to Pentagon estimat...

Global
4
Israeli exit polls show deadlock, point to setback for Netanyahu

Israeli exit polls show deadlock, point to setback for Netanyahu

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Clean Energy to Waste Crisis: Australia's Solar Revolution Faces a Billion-Dollar Challenge

World Bank Study Reveals How International Arbitration Is Driving Foreign Investment Growth

Indonesia’s Hidden Tax Challenge: Can Better Banking and Digital Payments Unlock More Revenue?

Manure, Mushrooms and More: How Organic Waste Could Power Farms and Feed Their Soil

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026