Noida International Airport conducts full-scale emergency preparedness exercise

By Amrit Prakash Noida International Airport on Thursday conducted a full-scale crisis preparedness exercise, ‘SAKSHAM 2026’, to assess its emergency response systems and coordination among various agencies in handling airport emergencies.

The exercise was conducted between 2 pm and 6 pm as part of the airport’s safety and operational preparedness. Noida Airport had earlier issued a passenger advisory stating that airport operations would remain unaffected during the planned exercise. Conducted in line with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidelines, the exercise brought together airport stakeholders, including airlines, government authorities, emergency response agencies and the district administration.

The drill involved IndiGo, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Uttar Pradesh Police, Airport Medical Service, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), District Health Department, Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services (UP F&ES), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and hospital partners. The exercise simulated an airport emergency scenario and assessed key response activities, including emergency alert activation, firefighting and rescue operations, and the mobilisation of emergency response teams and resources.

It also evaluated traffic management arrangements and the facilitation of a green corridor for the swift transportation of casualties to designated medical facilities. Communication protocols, information sharing and response timelines were assessed to examine coordination among the participating agencies during a time-sensitive situation. Ahead of the exercise, the airport had also cautioned passengers that increased movement of emergency response personnel and vehicles might be visible in and around the airport, clarifying that the activity was a planned drill and did not represent an actual emergency.

Commenting on the exercise, Nitu Samra, Chief Executive Officer of Noida International Airport, said safety and preparedness were central to airport operations and that an effective emergency response depended on coordination among different teams and agencies. “Exercises like this allow us to test our procedures, understand where improvements may be needed and work closely with the relevant authorities to ensure we are prepared to respond when required,” she said.

The exercise is part of Noida International Airport’s ongoing efforts to review emergency response procedures and strengthen coordination with authorities and agencies responsible for managing emergencies. Regular drills help teams familiarise themselves with their respective roles and assess their readiness to respond to different scenarios, the airport officials said. (ANI)