UK police to refer allegations against Meghan's father to overseas agencies
British police said on Thursday they would refer allegations about the father of Meghan, Prince Harry's wife, to overseas law enforcement agencies. Last week, police said that allegations made in a 2019 letter had been passed to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's office but not to other law enforcement agencies.
Authorities in the Philippines said last week they were investigating Thomas Markle over allegations he possessed child sexual abuse images.