UK police to refer allegations against Meghan's father to overseas agencies

British ​police ‌said on Thursday ​they would refer allegations ‌about the father of Meghan, Prince Harry's wife, to ‌overseas law enforcement agencies. Last week, ‌police said that allegations made in a 2019 letter ⁠had ​been ⁠passed to the Duke ⁠and Duchess of Sussex's office ​but not to other ⁠law enforcement agencies.

Authorities in ⁠the ​Philippines said last week they were investigating ⁠Thomas Markle over allegations he ⁠possessed ⁠child sexual abuse images.