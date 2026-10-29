55-year-old woman shot dead in Patna, police probe the matter

A 55-year-old woman, identified as Urmila Devi, died during treatment after being shot near Pillar No. 18 in Patna's Airport police station area on Thursday evening. She worked as a domestic helper at Deepa Rani Clinic. Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the assailants and establish the motive behind the killing.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 23:27 IST
55-year-old woman shot dead in Patna, police probe the matter
Place where incident happened (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old woman died during treatment after unidentified assailants shot her near Pillar No. 18 in Patna's Airport police station area on Thursday evening, police said. The deceased, identified as Urmila Devi, worked as a domestic helper at Deepa Rani Clinic in the Airport police station area. According to the information available, she was shot while leaving for home after completing her duty.

Following the incident, a Dial 112 team reached the spot and took the seriously injured woman to a hospital for treatment. However, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Police officials from the Airport police station have initiated an investigation into the incident. Officials are examining CCTV footage from the scene and nearby areas to identify those involved in the shooting.

The motive behind the killing and the identities of the assailants have not yet been established. Police are continuing their investigation. A similar incident happened in Assam where five people died following a firing incident near a hotel in the Ulubari area of Guwahati in the late hours of Monday, with police launching an investigation into the incident, officials said.

Guwahati Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta said that five people were killed and one injured in a firing incident at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati’s Bora Service area, with police apprehending the accused within an hour of the incident. "An unfortunate incident of firing took place today at around 9 p.m. at Hotel Bilas Inn in the Bora Service area of Guwahati. Six persons sustained gunshot injuries, and unfortunately, five of them succumbed to their injuries. One person is undergoing treatment, and the accused has been apprehended. The weapon used in the incident has also been seized,” he said.

He said the suspected dispute was between the hotel owner’s side and the person who had taken the property on lease. The accused had leased the hotel, the police commissioner added.

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