Father scolding leads to three MP sisters leaving home, police finds them in Delhi child care

The incident took place on October 27 under the jurisdiction of Murar police station in the district. The girls, aged 14, 16 and 18, reportedly left home after their father scolded one of them and prohibited her from using a mobile phone. 

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 21:22 IST
Father scolding leads to three MP sisters leaving home, police finds them in Delhi child care
CSP Robin Jain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Three sisters, including two minors, left their home in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district after their father scolded one of them over the use of a mobile phone, a police officer said on Friday. The incident took place on October 27 under the jurisdiction of Murar police station in the district. The girls, aged 14, 16 and 18, reportedly left home after their father scolded one of them and prohibited her from using a mobile phone.

Following a complaint by the family, police registered a case and launched a search operation. Later, the police discovered that all the three sisters were found to be at a child care centre in Delhi. A police team left the city to bring them back to Gwalior. City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Robin Jain, said, “The incident was reported under Murar police station limits. A man stopped one of his daughters from using a mobile phone and scolded her; after that, the three sisters mutually decided to leave their home in Gwalior and ran away. We registered a kidnapping case as it involved three girls, and the police took the matter very seriously. The Murar police team continued working on the case under the guidance of senior officers.”

“We have now received information that the girls are at a child care centre in Delhi. The information has been verified, and officials there have also questioned them. Our team is leaving for Delhi and will bring them back. Their statements will be recorded, and after completing the necessary legal formalities, they will be handed over to their family. One of the girls is 14 years old, another is 16, and the third is 18,” the officer said. All three sisters are together and safe, he added. (ANI)

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