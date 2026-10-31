4 FDA officials suspended over alleged unauthorised raids in Pune, 21 others to face inquiry

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended four officials over alleged unauthorised raids conducted outside their jurisdiction in Pune and Bhiwandi. 

ANI | Updated: 31-10-2026 10:05 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 10:05 IST
4 FDA officials suspended over alleged unauthorised raids in Pune, 21 others to face inquiry
Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (Photo/X/@FDA_MAHARASHTRA). Image Credit: ANI
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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended four officials over alleged unauthorised raids conducted outside their jurisdiction in Pune and Bhiwandi. The action was taken after the Chief Minister’s approval, with the FDA issuing a government resolution ordering the suspension of the four officials. The department has also initiated a departmental inquiry against 21 officials, with further action to be taken based on its findings.

The four suspended officials are Joint Commissioner (Food) Digambar Bhogawade, Assistant Commissioner (Food) Yaduraj Dahatonde, and Food Safety Officers Ashok Ilager and C. R. Swamy. The action follows allegations that FDA officials had conducted raids in Pune and Bhiwandi beyond their authorised jurisdiction. The department has described the action as one of the biggest disciplinary measures taken against FDA officials so far.

The officials involved in the inquiry include personnel from the Thane and Pune divisions. In the Thane Division, the inquiry involves Joint Commissioner Shrikant Karkale, Assistant Commissioner P P Suryavanshi, and Food Safety Officers K Y Chiplunkar, Shubhangi Jitendra Karne, Ashok Y Ilager, C R Swamy and Manik Jadhav. Scientific Officer Santosh Ugle is also among the officials listed.

Under the Pune Division, the officials listed for inquiry include Joint Commissioner Digambar Bhogawade and Assistant Commissioners Na Ra Sarkate, Yaduraj Dahatonde, Ba Kodagire, Imran Hashmi, Pan Konkane, R R Kakade, A R Deshmukh and P V Ambre. The Food Safety Officers listed in the Pune Division case are A J Tonpe, Mangesh Lovete, Sayali Patwardhan, AG Gaikwad, San Sha Sawant, Lohar, Sawale (Assistant), Sonkamble, Hake, Baravkar and Jhazhurne.

The departmental inquiry will examine the conduct of the officials involved, and further action will be taken following its completion. (ANI)

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