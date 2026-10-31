Karnataka sugarcane farmers' agitation intensifies over sugarcane prices, as farmers call for statewide bandh

Amid the ongoing agitation by sugarcane farmers demanding a payment of Rs 5,500 per tonne for their produce, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Snehal R, IAS, has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, on four National Highways in the district to prevent highway blockades and maintain law and order. The restrictions cover the Pune–Bengaluru, Hubballi–Ankola, Navalgund–Solapur and Hubballi–Ballari National Highways, along with areas within a five-kilometre radius. The orders, issued following reports from the district Superintendent of Police and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Chairman, have come into immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders.

The administration said the restrictions were necessary to maintain public peace, ensure smooth traffic movement, protect emergency services and preserve law and order in anticipation of highway blockade protests called by sugarcane farmers. Meanwhile, protests have begun at the Belagavi Central Bus Station, where a farmer leader initiated the demonstration. Police personnel have been deployed around the bus station amid the ongoing agitation.

The farmers' organisations have been demanding Rs 5,500 per tonne of sugarcane, with the pricing dispute prompting a call for a Karnataka bandh. Amid the continuing agitation, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday appealed to farmers and other stakeholders to cooperate in resolving the sugarcane pricing issue, assuring them that the state government stood with farmers.

Addressing concerns over conditions imposed for providing compensation to farmers for crop losses, the Chief Minister said the government would examine the available options and extend assistance. "We will examine the matter and see what can be done to provide crop-loss compensation. We will look at the available options and certainly extend assistance. Regarding the sugarcane issue, we had sat together and settled. They are now saying that the Centre has given some assurances. However, I have received reports that there is fresh dissatisfaction over the issue. I appeal to everyone to cooperate. Sugarcane is drying up, and farmers are facing difficulties. Let us abide by whatever decision the Central Government takes. We stand with farmers, and their welfare is our priority. I request everyone to remain patient and cooperate," he said.

Questioning the ability of sugar factories to increase payments to farmers without a corresponding revision in sugar prices, DK Shivakumar said the government would examine the issue and make a request to the Centre. "If sugar prices have not increased for the last 10 years, how can sugar factories afford to pay more to farmers? The price of sugar needs to be fixed. We will examine the matter and make a request to the Centre," he added. (ANI)